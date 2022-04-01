Omni Visions Selects Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud

Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud, continues focus on foster care agencies with new partnership with large, multi-state provider Omni Visions.

NORFOLK, Va., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omni Visions, part of the Omni Family of Services, today announced that they have selected the Welligent EHR product from Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud, to streamline workflows and improve the client experience at their 400-employee organization.

Omni Visions operates foster care, family preservation, and relative caregiver programs across 31 locations in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, and North Carolina. The Welligent EHR solution provides a cohesive system with an integrated clinical and billing experience that is well equipped to support Omni Visions and the more than 3,000 families they serve annually. Welligent EHR also offers a strong suite of tools to support parent and family engagement as well as therapeutic foster care, family preservation, and kinship care.

"We're excited that Omni Visions has selected the Welligent EHR solution," said Mark Belles, CEO of ContinuumCloud. "As one of the largest providers focused on foster care and related services, they have an immense impact on the community. We look forward to enabling them to continue delivering on their mission through tailored technology."

"Omni Visions represents a full continuum of services for families in crisis," said Nichole Young, President & CEO of Omni Visions. "We're looking forward to partnering with Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud, as they offer unique functionality specific to foster care, and are the ideal partner for our diverse programs and service offerings."

Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud, has been serving foster care organizations for many years and offers unique functionality for the space, including a foster care parent portal and more.

Welligent, Part of the ContinuumCloud, provides cloud-based EHR and mobile apps for a better way to work and better health outcomes. Our software makes it easy for behavioral health and human services organizations to manage scheduling, information collection and referral, assessment and intake, clinical documentation, case management, organizational compliance, billing, and reporting functionality. We help our clients streamline organizational workflows to produce transformative outcomes for the populations they serve.

Learn more here: https://www.welligent.com/

With a passion for restoring hope and healing in the lives of vulnerable children and families, Omni Visions delivers a full continuum of wrap-around child welfare services including therapeutic foster care, family preservation, kinship care, medically fragile foster care, reunification, and adoption. Founded in 1991, the organization serves more than 3,000 families in Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

To learn more, visit https://www.theomnifamily.com.

MaryJane Craig, ContinuumCloud, 1 888-871-1631, mjcraig@continuumcloud.com

