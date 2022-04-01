Pre-Owned 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 Now Available at Prestige Imports

Drivers of North Miami Beach, FL, Can Find a Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 at Prestige Imports

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Residents of North Miami Beach, FL, looking for a pre-owned 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 can find one at Prestige Imports. Although it is a compact SUV, it packs all the performance of a full-size SUV into a package that effortlessly navigates the urban terrain. Drivers who demand the best from their vehicle can enjoy the grip and control of all-wheel drive performance in this fully equipped 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine that produces 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends power to the all-wheel-drive system and thus allowing the 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 to scale difficult terrain with ease. Drivers will get improved ride comfort and excellent handling ability.

Other than the performance, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 is loaded with modern technology features inside the cabin. A standard 12.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility and navigation. Along with two USB ports up front, it has an SD card reader. Optional features include Wi-Fi and a rear entertainment system, like dual 10.0-inch touchscreens, each of which has its USB, auxiliary and HDMI ports.

Interested individuals are suggested to check the dealership's online inventory to see the used 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 models that are currently available. Prospective buyers can view the dealership's online inventory to explore new models and pre-owned vehicles of varied makes. To learn more about the pre-owned or new vehicle, call the sales team at 833-290-6287. Prestige Imports is located at 14780 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL 33181.

