Hair Transplant Market To Record USD 9.89 Bn Growth | Driven By Rising Cases Of Male Pattern Baldness | Technavio

by PRNewswire
April 1, 2022 4:30 AM | 8 min read

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hair transplant market size is set to increase by USD 9.89 billion between 2021 and 2026. Technavio expects the market to observe a YOY growth of 7.86% in 2022 and accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97% during the forecast period. The 120-page report segments the global hair transplant market by hair transplant market by method (FUE and FUT) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW). The report offers a detailed analysis of the growth contribution of each segment.

Download a Free Sample Now to get highlights on the major business segments in the market.

The market is driven by the rising cases of male pattern baldness. The incidence of baldness among men has become common among men globally. The prevalence of the condition is increasing with rise in risk factors such as smoking, poor eating habits, stress, and deficiency of essential nutrients and minerals. The rising cases of baldness among men have increased the adoption of hair transplants, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

However, the high cost associated with hair transplant surgeries will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Major Hair Transplant Companies:

The global hair transplant market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Acibadem Healthcare Services: The company offers FUE hair transplants such as Sapphire FUE, Long Hair FUE, and others.

Aderans Co. Ltd.: The company offers advanced hair transplant services through its subsidiary, Bosley Inc.

Cole Instruments Inc.: The company offers numerous hair transplant products to assist surgeons in hair restoration surgery.

Curallux LLC: The company offers hair transplant solutions through its subsidiary, Capillus LLC.

Distefano Hair Restoration: The company offers a wide range of hair transplant techniques such as Follicular Unit Extraction and others.

Recent M&As:

Schweiger Dermatology Group.: In October 2021, the company announced the acquisition of the Warmuth Institute of Dermatology, with offices in Elmer and Swedesboro, New Jersey.

Get full access to other vendor profiles by purchasing our full report. Ask for a Free Sample Before Purchasing

Hair Transplant Market Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • FUE - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • FUT - size and forecast 2021-2026

By method, the FUE segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing number of alopecia cases and the rising maturing populace base internationally. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Hair Transplant Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
  • ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share. The presence of a large number of key vendors is driving the growth of the hair transplant market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for hair transplants in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the Asian and ROW regions.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Request a free sample report

Hair Transplant Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.86

Regional analysis

North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Canada, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acibadem Healthcare Services, Aderans Co. Ltd., Cole Instruments Inc., Curallux LLC, Distefano Hair Restoration, GETFUE Hair Transplantation Clinic, Hair Transplants of Florida, Hairline Diagnostics and Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Photomedex Inc., and Schweiger Dermatology Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2021
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Method

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Method
  • Fue - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Fut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Market opportunity by Method

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Acibadem Healthcare Services
  • Aderans Co. Ltd.
  • Cole Instruments Inc.
  • Curallux LLC
  • Distefano Hair Restoration
  • GETFUE Hair Transplantation Clinic
  • Hair Transplants of Florida
  • Hairline Diagnostics and Health Care Pvt. Ltd.
  • Photomedex Inc.
  • Schweiger Dermatology Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-transplant-market-to-record-usd-9-89-bn-growth--driven-by-rising-cases-of-male-pattern-baldness--technavio-301514982.html

SOURCE Technavio

