CAN Community Health Selected a 2022 "Best Nonprofit to Work For"

The Sarasota, Florida-based healthcare provider has been recognized among the best employers in the nonprofit sector for the fourth time since 2018.

SARASOTA, Fla., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CAN Community Health (CAN) has been selected as one of the 2022 Best Nonprofits to Work For. The NonProfit Times, the leading national business publication for nonprofit managers, has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify nonprofit organizations where leaders have excelled in creating quality workplaces. The 2022 selection makes CAN a four-time winner, having earned the distinction in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

The awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the nonprofit industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 50 organizations.

CAN President and CEO Dr. Rishi Patel said, "Along with our senior leadership and Board of Directors, I'm quite proud that we've once again earned this distinction. Our clinical, education and outreach team members are an inspiration, and we've worked hard to create a workplace that is worthy of their exceptional commitment and professionalism."

Nonprofits from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Best Nonprofits to Work For. The first part consisted of an evaluation of each nominated organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part, worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation, consisted of a survey measuring the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top nonprofits.

For more information on The NonProfit Times' Best Nonprofits to Work For program, visit http://www.BestNonprofitstoWorkFor.com.

ABOUT CAN COMMUNITY HEALTH

Founded in Sarasota, Florida, in 1991, CAN Community Health (CAN) is a nonprofit, community-based organization providing health services to underserved and uninsured patients, including those living with HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C.

CAN's mission is to inspire and contribute to the health and well-being of those affected by HIV, Hepatitis C, and other sexually transmitted diseases by providing the best care through outreach, integrated clinical practice, advocacy, education and research.

With clinics in Florida, Arizona, New Jersey, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia, CAN provides medical, pharmacy, dental, case management, mental health, and comprehensive prevention services such as nPEP, PrEP and education. CAN also provides transgender health services, and screening and treatment for Hepatitis C and STDs. Through Ryan White grants, STD prevention funding and the 340B Federal Drug Discount Program, CAN is able to make high quality health care accessible and affordable, regardless of patients' ability to pay. CAN continues to seek collaborative relations with local, state and national partners to remove treatment barriers for all individuals in care.

