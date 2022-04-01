Home Wi-Fi Router Market to record USD 1.76 Bn growth | Driven by increase in demand for distance | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home Wi-Fi router market size is expected to increase by USD 1.76 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 6.88% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.01% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the major growth drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the market.
The market is driven by the increase in the demand for distance learning. Distance learning is increasingly becoming popular among students globally, especially among students who find it difficult to attend physical classes due to various constraints. The rising preference for distance learning is driving universities to create, deliver, and manage courses online. Besides, there has been a significant rise in the number of universities that offer a wide variety of online courses. All these factors have necessitated the need for the internet, which, in turn, is increasing the adoption of Wi-Fi routers. Thus, the increasing demand for distance learning is expected to drive the growth of the global Wi-Fi router market during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, strategic partnerships among telecom providers and home Wi-Fi router manufacturers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.
Home Wi-Fi Router Market: Strategic partnerships among telecom providers and home Wi-Fi router manufacturers
As a part of their growth strategy, telecom operators are focusing on forming strategic alliances with Wi-Fi router manufacturers to stay competitive. This strategy is becoming more popular among telecom players operating in developing countries such as China and India. Telecom operators in these countries are signing partnerships with market vendors to offer packaged solutions that include Wi-Fi routers. This is benefiting both telecom service providers and Wi-Fi router manufacturers in terms of sales and revenue generation. Over the forecast period, many vendors in the market are expected to follow the trend, thereby increasing the sales of Wi-Fi routers.
"The increasing adoption of smart connected home systems and high internet penetration with increasing online content will further boost the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.
Home Wi-Fi Router Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the home Wi-Fi router market by type (fixed Wi-Fi router and mobile Wi-Fi router) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The region currently holds 36% of the global market share and will continue to dominate the market growth throughout the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for home Wi-Fi routers in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
Home Wi-Fi Router Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.01%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.76 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.88
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, India, China, Russian Federation, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D-Link Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Legrand AV Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
