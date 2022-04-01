KIA AMERICA GAINS MARKET SHARE IN FIRST QUARTER AS ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES GROW AT RAPID PACE

EV6 Deliveries Rise 49-percent in Second Month in Showrooms; Automaker Captures Largest Market Share Percentage in Company History
IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced March sales of 59,524 units, capping the brand's second highest total through the first three months of the year. With 3,156 all-electric EV6 models sold in March, Kia's electrified models notched their best-ever monthly and quarterly performances.
Additional monthly sales highlights include:
- Record monthly sales of Kia's overall electrified model lineup, increasing by 55-percent over the previous record
- Sales of the Niro model lineup of electrified crossovers increasing by 32-percent over the previous monthly sales record set by the model
"There is an incredibly positive energy surrounding the Kia brand right now as we continue to outpace the industry and gain market share despite the ongoing industry challenges," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia experienced tremendous growth in the SUV and utility vehicle segments over the last few years, and we are now seeing a similar trend in the electric space as we establish a leadership position in sustainable mobility."
In addition to sales, March saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:
- The Niro EV taking top honors in the mass market category in J.D. Power's 2022 Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study for the second year in a row. The survey is based on responses from more than 8,000 electric vehicle (EV) owners regarding critical factors including cost-of-ownership, battery range, service experience, styling and driving enjoyment to determine ownership satisfaction and likelihood to repurchase.
- The 2022 Kia Telluride named the "Best 3-Row SUV for Families" by U.S. News & World Report for the third consecutive year.
- Autotrader including the Carnival MPV among the "Best New Cars for 2022".
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
MONTH OF MARCH
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2022
2021
2022
2021
EV6
3,156
N/A
5,281
N/A
Rio
2,829
2,894
6,507
6,818
Forte
9,609
10,459
23,498
24,850
K5/Optima
5,470
8,717
17,822
20,394
Cadenza
N/A
54
N/A
155
Stinger
1,026
1,007
3,107
2,444
K900
N/A
22
N/A
56
Soul
5,175
6,899
14,124
17,191
Niro
3,964
1,753
9,226
4,311
Seltos
4,947
6,497
11,119
16,786
Sportage
7,778
9,471
16,460
22,417
Sorento
6,238
8,692
17,923
19,724
Telluride
7,668
8,591
22,076
21,854
Carnival/Sedona
1,664
1,467
4,051
2,550
Total
59,524
66,523
151,194
159,550
SOURCE Kia America
