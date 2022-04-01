Volkswagen of Kingston Adds the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport to Its Inventory

Customers at Kingston, New York, Can Now Buy the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport at Volkswagen of Kingston

KINGSTON, N.Y., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective buyers of the all-new 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport can now get this SUV at Volkswagen of Kingston in Kingston, New York.

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is available in five trim levels- SE, SE with Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line and SEL Premium R-Line. The base trim of this SUV has a starting price of $34,395. Customers can also visit the dealership to test drive this SUV.

In order to purchase this SUV, prospective buyers can apply for an auto loan at Volkswagen of Kingston. They are required to fill out a form online and submit it. The finance team of the dealership will work with various banks and lending organizations to tailor a finance package that is suitable for prospective buyers. Customers also have the option of selling their old car and buying a new one from the dealership.

Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.vwofkingston.net/ or call 855-434-6487 for more information. They can also visit the dealership at 1249 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY.

Media Contact

Lionel J., Volkswagen of Kingston, 877-218-1607, lionelj@brawnmediany.com

SOURCE Volkswagen of Kingston