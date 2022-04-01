Corporate Leadership Training Market size to Grow by USD 15.78 bn | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate leadership training market share is expected to increase by USD 15.78 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period.
Corporate Leadership Training Market: Driver
The increased spending on corporate leadership training is driving the corporate leadership training market growth. Organizations are increasingly spending on leadership training to fill senior positions from within their hierarchy than hiring external resources. Another factor encouraging organizations to invest in corporate leadership training is to increase the agility of the company in terms of coping with the rapidly changing business environment. Companies with strategic leadership development programs are able to respond rapidly when faced with an unpredictable business environment. Advanced leadership training programs also help in the development of a rich pipeline of talent, which accounts for increased spending on corporate leadership training among organizations.
Corporate Leadership Training Market: Challenge
Factors such as intense competition among vendors may challenge market growth. Vendors regularly introduce new programs and services to have a competitive edge in the market and render the existing programs and services obsolete. The entry barriers to the market are not high. Hence, there is a possibility for a large number of small and regional players to enter the market. However, small vendors face the challenge of effective implementation of training programs. Lack of technical skills among trainers can also affect the training process, thus hampering the growth of organizations. This, in turn, puts their credibility at risk and impacts their competency among other vendors.
Corporate Leadership Training Market: Segmentation Analysis
By application, the market has been segmented into ILT, blended training, and online training. The ILT segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. ILT is popular in corporate leadership training and is delivered by using blackboards or whiteboards and an overhead projector and often involves the format of storytelling. Technology has changed the face of the training industry, with the adoption of e-learning training methods. However, it cannot be a substitute for ILT. Thus, the market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increased spending by MNCs on leadership training programs will drive the corporate leadership training market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the corporate leadership training market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.
Corporate Leadership Training Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.69%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 15.78 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.52
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, India, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- ILT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Blended Training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online Training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Articulate Global Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- Franklin Covey Co.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- Interaction Associates Inc.
- Learning Technologies Group Plc
- Miller Heiman Group Inc.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
