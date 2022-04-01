Minto Metals generates record Adjusted EBITDA(1) in 2021 highlighting a 44% increase in production

WHITEHORSE, YT, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Minto Metals Corp. ("Minto" or the "Company") today announced the Company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ("QTR 4 2021") and the Full Year results of 2021 ("YTD 2021"). The Full Year Results include a strong 44% growth in production and an increase of $27.6 million in Adjusted EBITDA(1) compared to 2020.
For complete details of the audited Consolidated Financial Statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), please refer to the Company's filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Company's website (www.mintometals.com).
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
- Copper sales increased 109% to 8.4 million pounds compared to 4.0 million pounds in Quarter 4 2020.
- Revenue grew 160.8% to $47.3 million, a $29.2 million increase from $18.1 million in Quarter 4 2020.
- Improved operating result
- Mill Feed for Quarter 4 was 261,615 dry metric tonnes (dmt), a 58.6% increase from 164,969 dry metric tonnes (dmt) in Quarter 4 2020.
- Production costs increased 40.0% to $34.8 million compared to $24.9 million in Quarter 4 2020, consistent with operational ramp-up.
- Operating cash costs per pound sold (2) averaged USD $2.92/lb, a 35.0% decrease from USD $4.49/lb in Quarter 4 2020.
- All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC") per pound sold (2) averaged USD $3.50/lb, a 33.5% decrease from USD $5.26/lb in Quarter 4 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $13.1 million, a $20.4 million increase from loss of $7.3 million in Quarter 4 2020.
Full Year Highlights:
- Copper sales increased by 43.8% to 25.6 million pounds compared to 15.0 million pounds in 2020.
- Revenue grew 72.3% to $138.3 million, a $58.0 million increase from $80.3 million in 2020.
- Operating cash flow increased 72.2% to $12.2 million a $5.1 million increase from $7.1 million in 2020.
- Improved operating results
- Mill Feed total for the year was 903,498 dry metric tonnes (dmt), a 43.6% improvement from 629,078 dry metric tonnes (dmt) in 2020
- Production costs increased 35.1% to $113.5 million compared to $84.0 million in 2020, consistent with the operational ramp-up.
- Operating cash costs per pound sold (2) averaged USD $3.19/lb, 9.6% lower than USD $3.53/lb in 2020, the result of increased maintenance expenses to improve operational performance.
- AISC per pound sold (2) averaged USD $3.87/lb, 6.5% lower than USD $4.14/lb in 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaled $22.2 million, a $27.6 million increase from a loss of $5.4 million in 2020.
- Total year-to-date Net Loss of $2.0 million, a 89.1% improvement from the $18.3 million net loss in 2020.
1. Refers to Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization see "Alternative Performance Measures" on page 19 of the Company's 2021 Annual MD&A. 2. Refers to Cash Costs & All-In Sustaining Costs see "Alternative Performance Measures" on page 19 of the Company's 2021 Annual MD&A.
"Our operation is showing positive momentum and is poised for an exciting step-change in 2022 thanks to the Yukon Government, the continued cooperation of the Selkirk First Nation and the employees and contractors at our Minto Mine located in central Yukon. Our investment to optimize and automate our process over the past 12 months will allow us to take advantage of the robust copper prices, positioning for growth in the future. Our Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA improved to $13.1 million dollars compared to a loss of $7.3 million dollar a year ago. The improved performance is extraordinary and a testament to the drive and passion to win shown by everyone who works here at Minto" said Chris Stewart, President & Chief Executive Officer of Minto Metals.
"From the mine's improved performance to the enhancements in our milling operation, we are pleased with the turnaround our team has accomplished in such a short period of time. I am excited about the future at Minto Metals and in particular the Minto Mine and look forward to building stronger relationships within the Selkirk First Nation and the Yukon regulatory agencies. We are focused on delivering great results and carrying the momentum from Q4 of 2021 into 2022 should serve us well!" Stewart added.
Outlook for 2022
Outlook
The following table summarises the production, cost, and capital expenditure outlook for 2022 which is consistent with the Company's guidance provided earlier in 2022. The plan is to operate the mill at an average throughput of 3,000 tonnes/day for the first half of 2022 and 3,250 tonnes/day for the second half of 2022 as the ore production continues to ramp up towards our mill's ultimate permitted capacity of 4,200 tonnes/day.
Year Ended
Production Volumes
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Payable Copper (million pounds)
27.0 - 31.0
25.6
17.8
Gold (ounces) (1)
11,000 - 12,100
11,783
8,419
Silver (ounces) (1)
140,000 - 150,000
135,354
74,076
Production Costs
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Cash Costs ($USD/lb)(2)
$2.70 -$2.90
$
3.19
$
3.53
AISC ($USD/lb) (2)
$3.85 -$4.00
$
3.87
$
4.14
Exploration ($ millions)
$9.2
$
3.6
$
-
Sustaining Capital (2)
$27.0- $31.0
$
6.3
$
1.8
1. 100% amounts. Under the agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals, the Company receives 75% of the value of gold shipments up to 11,000 ounces. Silver receipts are at the lesser of the prevailing market price and US $4.35/oz.
2. Refers to Cash Costs, All-In Sustaining Costs and Sustaining Capital. See "Alternative Performance Measures" on page 19 of the Company's 2021 Annual MD&A.
2021 Financial Highlights
Adjusted EBITDA(1) Reconciliation to Net Income
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
2021
2020
2019
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
$
4,080
$
(9,498)
$
(1,970)
$
(18,281)
$
(28,484)
Finance costs
1,338
1,345
4,973
4,849
4,011
Depletion and amortization
3,559
1,392
11,240
8,097
2,568
Income tax expense
295
92
439
143
245
EBITDA
$
9,272
$
(6,669)
$
14,682
$
(5,192)
$
(21,660)
Share-based compensation expense
3,110
-
3,110
-
-
Mark-to-market revenue adjustments
(2,421)
(1,044)
288
(836)
(2,723)
Unrealized foregin exchange (gain) loss
(128)
397
(144)
427
269
Impairment of equipment
1,213
-
1,213
-
-
Loss on lease terminations
9
-
201
-
-
Loss on forgiveness of loan
-
-
-
-
15,867
RTO Financing expenses
1,065
-
1,948
205
-
Listing expense
948
-
948
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,068
$
(7,316)
$
22,246
$
(5,396)
$
(8,247)
1. Refers to Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization see "Alternative Performance Measures" on page 19 of the Company's 2021 Annual MD&A for more information.
2021 Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Revenue
$
138,297
$
80,251
Production costs
(113,510)
(83,959)
Royalty expense
(1,496)
(928)
Depletion and amortization
(11,240)
(8,097)
Income (loss) from mine operations
12,051
(12,733)
Expenses
Related party management fees
(888)
(771)
Stock-based compensation expense
(3,110)
-
Other expenses
(2,896)
(205)
Income (loss) from operations
5,157
(13,709)
Other income (loss), net
(1,715)
420
Finance costs
(4,973)
(4,849)
Loss before income taxes
(1,531)
(18,138)
Income tax expense
(439)
(143)
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(1,970)
$
(18,281)
Per share amounts
Basic and diluted
$
(0.03)
$
(0.45)
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
61,539,216
40,439,144
2021 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
9,979
$
507
Accounts Receivable
20,762
6,437
Inventories
6,212
5,604
Prepaid expenses
2,855
755
39,808
13,303
Non-current assets
Mineral properties, plant and equipment
53,702
48,594
Right-of-use assets
9,245
10,433
Long-term deposits
13,399
8,988
Total assets
$
116,154
$
81,318
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
36,370
$
20,937
Current portion of Sumitomo loan
10,221
2,012
Current portion of Due to Pembridge
4,000
-
Current portion of lease liability
5,436
6,065
56,027
29,014
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
3,895
3,610
Due to Pembridge
1,174
4,841
Note payable to Pembridge
6,368
-
Due to Sumitomo
-
1,732
Long-term debt
11,702
11,347
Deferred revenue
14,463
14,901
Deferred income tax liabilities
3,109
2,670
Asset retirement obligation
35,288
32,196
Total liabilities
132,026
100,311
Shareholders' equity (deficiency)
Share capital
221,840
216,749
Deficit
(237,712)
(235,742)
Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)
(15,872)
(18,993)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)
$
116,154
$
81,318
2021 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
$
(1,970)
$
(18,281)
Adjustments for the following items:
Depletion, depreciation and accretion
11,240
8,097
Finance costs
4,973
4,849
Other income (loss), net
1,715
187
Stock-based compensation expense
3,110
-
Listing expense
948
-
Amortization of deferred revenue
(1,548)
(2,084)
Income tax expense
439
143
Reclamation payments
(86)
-
Change in non-cash working capital
(4,989)
15,896
13,832
8,807
Interest paid
(1,642)
(1,728)
Net cash provided by operating activities
12,190
7,079
Investing activities
Additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment
(6,302)
(6,573)
Right-of-use asset additions
(1,343)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,645)
(6,573)
Financing activities
Advances from Sumitomo
11,958
3,798
Repayments on Sumitomo loan
(5,501)
-
Repayment of lease liabilities
(7,426)
(7,406)
Share issuance
31,033
-
Share issuance costs
(1,674)
-
Class B common shares issued
-
4,076
Return of capital
(6,306)
-
Payment of Note Payable
(12,796)
-
Advances from Pembridge
-
4,546
Long-term deposits
(4,362)
(5,741)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
4,926
(727)
Impact of foreign exchange on cash balances
1
(7)
Change in cash
9,472
(228)
Cash, beginning of year
507
735
Cash, end of year
$
9,979
$
507
About Minto Metals Corp.
Minto operates the producing Minto mine located in the Minto Copper Belt, Yukon. The Minto mine has been in operation since 2007 with underground mining commencing in 2014. Since 2007, approximately 500Mlbs of copper have been produced from the Minto mine. The current mine operations are based on underground mining, a process plant to produce high-grade copper, gold, and silver concentrate, and all supporting infrastructure associated with a remote location in Yukon. The Minto property is located west of the Yukon River, about 20 km WNW of Minto Landing, the latter on the east side of the river, and approximately 250 road-km north of the City of Whitehorse, the capital city of Yukon.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "anticipated" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might " or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, too (a) timing and listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the Exchange, (b) the use of proceeds from the RTO Financing, and (c) details with respect to the business of the Resulting Issuer. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, court or regulatory approvals; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws; risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, and the ability to obtain financing as required; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Resulting Issuer assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.
Contact Information:
For further information:
David J. Birch,
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 895-4824
E-mail: info@mintomine.com
Chris Stewart,
President & Chief Operating Officer
(647) 523-6618
SOURCE Minto Metals Corp.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.