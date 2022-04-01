Information Services Market Size to Grow by USD 50.34 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including AGS Corp., Bloomberg LP, FeedSyndicate LLC, ProQuest LLC, RELX Plc, Research Solutions Inc., S&P Global Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., United Press International Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV among others.

10+ – Including AGS Corp., Bloomberg LP, FeedSyndicate LLC, ProQuest LLC, RELX Plc, Research Solutions Inc., S&P Global Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., United Press International Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Type (news syndicates and libraries & archives)

Type (news syndicates and libraries & archives) Geographies: APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Information Services Market is expected to increase by USD 50.34 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 8%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The information services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the key vendors are listed below:

AGS Corp. - The company offers consulting services and designs, develops information services for enterprises.

Bloomberg LP - The company offers Bloomberg professional services.

FeedSyndicate LLC - The company offers real-time news, dynamic news, and content solutions for enterprises.

Regional Market Outlook

The information services market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries in the market in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The competitive pricing and strong infrastructure will drive the information services market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The news syndicates segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The market for news syndicates is growing due to the increasing need for organizations to make better decisions.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Information Services Market Driver:

Use of information services for risk management:

Information services help organizations mitigate and effectively handle risks by providing updated data points about the market, competitor strategies, technology adoption, and others. Information tools can help organizations manage as well as reduce their business risks. Organizations facing business risks are adopting information services to manage external and internal factors, driving the information services market growth.

Digital English Language Learning Market Trend:

Emergence of AI in information management:

Enterprises are integrating AI to develop and exploit data from information services. This reduces the overall ROI of enterprises and increases their costs. Thus, enterprises are opting for information services integrated with AI. Other advantages of AI include applying structure to unstructured data, streamlining information, enhancing information security, and improving data quality.

