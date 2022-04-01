Thought leaders and early adopters of AI to share insights at World AI Show in Dubai

In light of technology moving in full speed, Trescon's World AI Show will bring together pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation and International AI experts – all under one roof and will also co-host World Al Awards to recognize outstanding innovations in this space.
DUBAI, UAE, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World AI Show – the world's longest and continuously running AI event that extensively highlights latest trends and challenges in AI, ML and RPA is now in its 35th global edition and will be taking place on 25 - 26 May 2022, at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai. It is slated to be the biggest in the series so far and will also host 'World AI Awards' to recognise and encourage latest innovations in the AI ecosystem.
When speaking about the power and relevance of AI and Automation, Mr Anand Veeramani, VP & Geo Head- Asia and Middle East, Happiest Minds stated, "The power and relevance of 'AI + Automation' has dramatically increased due to the maturity of these technologies and has now become the foundation of modern IT workplace, digital transformation, and cyber security. Previously an afterthought solution, it is now a driving factor for any new operational and business strategy."
Mr Haytham Bata, Senior Partner at Nuummite Consulting was commenting about the future being digitized. "We at Nuummite Consulting renew our commitment to help our partners and their customers move safely and smoothly to the digital era. Our solutions and products are designed to meet the specific requirements of our partners and exceed their end-users' expectations. As a leading regional service provider of RPA solutions, we are pleased to be part of such a prestigious event where the key industry leaders meet to discuss the latest developments in the industry and explore opportunities of collaborative work," he stated.
More than 20 elite speakers will join the show along with 200+ C level IT decision makers to discuss best practices in the applications of AI, and explore latest innovations in this fast evolving ecosystem.
World AI Show & Awards - Dubai is sponsored by:
Lead Sponsor – Happiest Minds
Platinum Sponsor – Enterprise Bot
Gold Sponsor – BytePlus
Official Digital Saudi Partner – Nuummite Consulting
Silver Sponsor – ManageEngine
Bronze Sponsors – BEINEX and SoothSayer
Association Partner – IGOAI
Media contact:
Karthik Adhikary
media@tresconglobal.com
+91-8105975937
SOURCE Trescon
