Bill Alexander Toyota Adds the 2022 Toyota Avalon Touring to Its Inventory

2022 Toyota Avalon Touring

YUMA, Ariz., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Alexander Toyota's inventory houses the 2022 Toyota Avalon Touring and has advertised it at a sale price of $47,542, which includes $1,395 of dealer-installed accessories. Powered by a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-valve D-4S Dual-Injection engine with VVt-iW and VVT-i, the 2022 Toyota Avalon Touring offers Eco, Normal, and Sport drive modes while providing 301 hp at 6,600 rpm and a torque of 267 lb.-ft. at 4,700 rpm.

The 2022 Toyota Avalon Touring comes equipped with a plethora of safety features, including the Safety Connect® and Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.5+, which provide various safety elements like emergency assistance, automatic collision notification, dynamic radar cruise control, energy-absorbing collapsible steering column, LATCH system, automatic high beams, road-sign assist, stolen vehicle locator, and the Star Safety System™.

Available in the exterior color Celestial Silver Metallic, and Black Perforated SofTex® and Ultrasuede interiors, the 2022 Toyota Avalon Touring is purposely effortless.

Customers interested in the 2022 Toyota Avalon Touring can schedule a test drive of the vehicle

Bill Alexander Toyota dealership located at 889 E 32nd St in Yuma, Arizona.

