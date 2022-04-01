Self-service Kiosk Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Aksor SAS & Bollore SA | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The self-service kiosk market is expected to grow by USD 2.97 billion from 2020 to 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for self-service kiosks in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and South American regions. Customers in North America have always been at the forefront in terms of the adoption of new technologies, which has led to the growing implementation of self-service kiosks in the region.

For more insights on the market share of various regions- View the FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Self-service Kiosk Market Analysis Report by End-user (Retail, Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Financial Services, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/self-service-kiosk-market-size-industry-analysis

Self-service Kiosk Market - Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The self-service kiosk market is driven by the increasing adoption of contactless payment. In addition, the growing focus on smart retail stores is anticipated to boost the growth of the Self-service Kiosk Market. However, the growing demand for tablet kiosks will be a major challenge for the self-service kiosk market during the forecast period. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of the key Self-service Kiosk Players with their offerings:

The self-service kiosk market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Aksor SAS - The company offers self-service kiosks that enable customers to order, collect, and pay for products.

The company offers self-service kiosks that enable customers to order, collect, and pay for products. Bollore SA - The company offers self-service kiosks through its subsidiary IER SAS.

The company offers self-service kiosks through its subsidiary IER SAS. Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - The company offers a self-service kiosk for banking and retail applications.

The company offers a self-service kiosk for banking and retail applications. Embross - The company offers self-service kiosk systems under its VelocityKiosk series

The company offers self-service kiosk systems under its VelocityKiosk series Meridian Kiosks - The company offers self-service kiosks for its customers from various industries including automotive, healthcare, food services, retail, education, and real estate.

The company offers self-service kiosks for its customers from various industries including automotive, healthcare, food services, retail, education, and real estate. To know about all major vendors with their offerings- Download a free sample report now!

Self-service Kiosk Market - Segmentation Analysis

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Retail - Size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Travel and tourism - size and forecast 2020-2025

Financial services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:

The airport kiosk market share is expected to increase by USD 895.51 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 895.51 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71%. The interactive kiosk market has the potential to grow by USD 6.44 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91%. Download a free sample now!

Self-service Kiosk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.36 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aksor SAS, Bollore SA, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, Meridian Kiosks, NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc. , Thales Group, and VeriFone Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Financial services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aksor SAS

Bollore SA

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Embross

Meridian Kiosks

NCR Corp.

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Posiflex Technology Inc.

Thales Group

VeriFone Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/self-service-kiosk-market---41-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-evolving-opportunities-with-aksor-sas--bollore-sa--17000-technavio-reports-301514940.html

SOURCE Technavio