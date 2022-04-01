CenterWatch Announces The EU's New Clinical Trial Regulation: How Sites and Sponsors Can Prepare for the Change Management Report

Ready for the EU's new Clinical Trial Regulation launch on Jan. 31, 2022? Sites and sponsors: order now to comply from day one.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The EU's New Clinical Trial Regulation:

How Sites and Sponsors Can Prepare for the Change

The EU's Clinical Trial Regulation went into effect on Jan. 31, 2022. It supersedes the Clinical Trials Directive throughout Europe.

The EU's New Clinical Trial Regulation: How Sites and Sponsors Can Prepare for the Change report provide answers on preparation and ensures all the details covered. This report has everything needed for a trouble-free transition, together with what the stakes are for sponsors, sites and investigators.

The EU's New Clinical Trial Regulation report has all the answers to provide compliance support on and after Jan. 31, 2022. It features clinical trial experts in the EU providing their insights and advice on everything to know, getting ready for every aspect and all the CTR's implications, including:

Differences between the directive's guidance and the CTR's requirements — and how to change over

Enforcement and penalties for noncompliance — take these steps to prevent missteps

How the new Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS) works

How sponsors can use the CTIS to manage trials, trial staff, submissions and data

What sites and sponsors must know about transparency requirements

Which responsibilities and requirements will still be set by individual member nations

Navigating the submittal process for applications to multiple member nations

Management Report Details:

The EU's New Clinical Trial Regulation:

How Sites and Sponsors Can Prepare for the Change

