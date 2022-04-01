Author Joy Moore's new book "Suicidal Sex Addict" is a gripping memoir of a women's struggles with self-worth, mental illness, and sex addiction

Recent release "Suicidal Sex Addict" from Page Publishing author Joy Moore is an exploration of the real-life events that led the author to a life of mental illness and sex addiction and how she eventually breaks the patterns to find hope, acceptance, peace, and happiness.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joy Moore, a modern feminist, author, health and wellness expert, businesswoman, and mother of two, has completed her new book "Suicidal Sex Addict": the author's raw, emotional life story. She wants to continue to use her story to help others love who they are and change the way the world views mental health.

Moore writes, "I'm writing this for four reasons—to help others understand the life and struggles of a person with mental illness, to debunk taboos about mental health, and to give inspiration to anyone who has struggled with depression, suicidal thoughts, addiction, toxic-relationships, money problems, and all the other effects of mental illness/lack of peace. The final reason I'm writing this is for my own therapy and to understand my journey and review and collaborate my life lessons, so I can continue to grow and be better. If not for myself, for my children."

Published by Page Publishing, Moore's honest and vulnerable story reveals the author's life from childhood, puberty, and adulthood in unflinching detail.

After ending up a thirty-eight-year-old mother of two living in her sister's basement, Moore began to explore her life through writing a memoir. After analyzing her challenges, regrets, and most embarrassing moments, she discovers many behavioral patterns she wants to change. She shares her life lessons in hopes of helping people find self-acceptance, forgiveness, peace, and happiness. She believes it's never too late to make the changes necessary to have a beautiful life.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Suicidal Sex Addict" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

