Author Nived's new book "Destiny" is a riveting narrative following two lovers who must navigate their relationship while embarking on a treacherous journey in darkness

Recent release "Destiny" from Page Publishing author Nived is a captivating and spellbinding tale of two lovers named Devin and Amirah who, after overcoming obstacles tied to their past, face a new challenge ahead of them. Up against a dangerous darkness that threatens to consume them, Devin and Amirah must rely on their bond to save themselves and navigate this new territory together.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nived, a photographer, artist, and life-long lover of storytelling, has completed her new book "Destiny": a gripping and engaging tale of two lovers and how far their love can go in the face of challenges both natural and supernatural.

"What once was a reoccurring nightmare carried the truth of a past reality saturated in love, hate, passion, and jealously," writes Nived. "So much has changed in such a short period of time, but the genuine bond between Amirah and Devin, which was built on love, had a way of drawing them back into each other's lives. They have overcome the challenges that have come so far, but they have no idea what truly lies ahead of them."

Published by Page Publishing, Nived's engrossing tale follows Devin and Amirah as they make the treacherous journey into the Triangle. Not just a physical trek but a spiritual one as well, their relationship will be put to the test as an ever-creeping darkness threatens to take hold of them. Expertly crafted and beautifully paced, readers will be swept up in the adventure and yearn to know more with each turn of the page.

