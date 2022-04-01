G. Winston Hammerud's newly released "Everyday for a Year: Bible Thoughts And Interactions" is a thoughtful daily devotional

"Everyday for a Year: Bible Thoughts And Interactions" from Christian Faith Publishing author G. Winston Hammerud is a welcome resource for those who seek a guiding hand in ways to appreciate God's Word on a daily basis.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Everyday for a Year: Bible Thoughts And Interactions": an encouraging and inspiriting opportunity for Bible study. "Everyday for a Year: Bible Thoughts And Interactions" is the creation of published author G. Winston Hammerud, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who had a successful career in the intelligence community for over forty years after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy.

Hammerud shares, "What thoughts come to mind in contemplating or responding to questions and statements such as, 'What made God?' 'If I'm wrong, God will forgive me because I'm sincere.' 'All religions are different ways to God.' 'God keeps telling me to keep searching.' 'God is nature.' 'No one knows anything for sure.' 'God means something different to every person.' 'Belief is subjective; you can't actually know.' 'So you can live anyway you want, then on your deathbed, just pray and ask Jesus into your heart and everything's cool? That makes no sense.'

"Hammerud provides biblical insights and answers to such questions and statements along with insights into more than seventy topics from Scripture. Topics that encompass a range of doctrinal issues include the nature of God, Deity of Christ, nature of man, depravity, salvation, election, eternal security, repentance, righteousness, imputation, faith, baptism, prophecy, resurrection, creation, and more.

"An index links the topics to the relevant calendar dates in the book.

"'The foundation of our faith is Jesus and the Word of God. Winston Hammerud gives us simple, pointed, and thought-provoking topics for each day. He doesn't preach but compels us to examine the Scripture for foundational truths to make Jesus central to our lives and to get direction from the Word. You will be challenged to think for yourself and to apply truth to life. This is a great start or finish to every day' (Jerry White, PhD, international president emeritus, The Navigators).

"'Winston Hammerud applies God's Word in Every Day for a Year like an ointment on a troubled soul. Read these encouraging words and study the accompanying scriptures to find hope for your tomorrow' (Lt. Col. Robert L. Maginnis, US Army Retired, advisor to the Pentagon, author and political/military commentator on FOX News, Newsmax, CNN).

"'Winston Hammerud's book Every Day for a Year is a book that every Christian who loves the Bible will want to read. There is a reflection for each day of the year on some important biblical truth with numerous Scripture references. All who love the Bible will find valuable insights in this book' (Richard Hammerud, PhD, University of California, Berkeley)."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G. Winston Hammerud's new book will encourage readers as they take a moment in each day to consider an important spiritual message.

Pairing thoughtful reflection with relevant scripture, Hammerud hopes to encourage others on their path to deeper understanding of God's Word.

Consumers can purchase "Everyday for a Year: Bible Thoughts And Interactions" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Everyday for a Year: Bible Thoughts And Interactions," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

