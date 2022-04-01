Margaret L. Benscoter and Elise K. Sprague's newly released "Stuck on Grandma" is a delightful story of the bond between a grandmother and granddaughter

"Stuck on Grandma" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Margaret L. Benscoter and Elise K. Sprague is a fun and entertaining tale of an adventurous little girl and a beloved grandmother as they search for a way to always be close together.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stuck on Grandma": a charming and heartwarming story of family bonds. "Stuck on Grandma" is the creation of published authors Margaret L. Benscoter and Elise K. Sprague, a grandmother and granddaughter team who enjoy creating and sharing stories.

Benscoter and Sprague share, "Stuck on Grandma is a heartwarming story about the love between a grandmother and granddaughter.

"You'll love the humor and antics in which they try to stick together.

"Finally, after many prayers for an answer, Ellie has the best idea ever.

"From the authors of Wake Up, Little Pup, Stuck on Grandma, written together by a grandmother and granddaughter, is sure to warm the hearts of everyone."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret L. Benscoter and Elise K. Sprague's new book will delight and entertain as young readers receive a powerful message of the strength of love.

Benscoter and Sprague offer a fun-filled adventure within the pages of their second published work in hopes of bringing a message of faith to young readers.

Consumers can purchase "Stuck on Grandma" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Stuck on Grandma," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing