Margaret L. Benscoter and Elise K. Sprague's newly released "Stuck on Grandma" is a delightful story of the bond between a grandmother and granddaughter

"Stuck on Grandma" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Margaret L. Benscoter and Elise K. Sprague is a fun and entertaining tale of an adventurous little girl and a beloved grandmother as they search for a way to always be close together.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stuck on Grandma": a charming and heartwarming story of family bonds. "Stuck on Grandma" is the creation of published authors Margaret L. Benscoter and Elise K. Sprague, a grandmother and granddaughter team who enjoy creating and sharing stories.
Benscoter and Sprague share, "Stuck on Grandma is a heartwarming story about the love between a grandmother and granddaughter.
"You'll love the humor and antics in which they try to stick together.
"Finally, after many prayers for an answer, Ellie has the best idea ever.
"From the authors of Wake Up, Little Pup, Stuck on Grandma, written together by a grandmother and granddaughter, is sure to warm the hearts of everyone."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret L. Benscoter and Elise K. Sprague's new book will delight and entertain as young readers receive a powerful message of the strength of love.
Benscoter and Sprague offer a fun-filled adventure within the pages of their second published work in hopes of bringing a message of faith to young readers.
Consumers can purchase "Stuck on Grandma" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Stuck on Grandma," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.