Joyce S. Hyttinen's newly released "Interior Fortitude Nourishes the Soul: Live Looking Up" is an engaging collection of inspiring reflections

"Interior Fortitude Nourishes the Soul: Live Looking Up" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joyce S. Hyttinen is a delightful opportunity for personal reflection and spiritual growth through thought-provoking missives.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Interior Fortitude Nourishes the Soul: Live Looking Up": an encouraging approach to a life of growth and faith. "Interior Fortitude Nourishes the Soul: Live Looking Up" is the creation of published author Joyce S. Hyttinen, a loving wife, stepmother, and grandmother who has a bachelor's degree in social work and a master's degree in organizational leadership.
Hyttinen shares, "Interior Fortitude Nourishes the Soul: Live Looking Up" is about looking inward, taking a stand, and speaking out. There are five sections. They are 'Believe,' 'Fun,' 'Ponder,' 'Outdoors,' and 'Inspirational.'
"A motivation in writing these snippets is that there are external forces that come at us every day. Some examples are social media, TV advertising, magazines, letter carrier mail that tell you what you should wear, what you should eat, and what you should buy that will 'instantly' solve a problem. It can bombard you if you tune into it. It is everywhere every day."
"The book hones in on the individual person—the uniqueness, the questions, and the inner search for revelations. Above all, ask questions. Questions are powerful. When you question, more is understood and seen, and you become more informed to make decisions, to take action."
"Another aspect of these snippets is to celebrate you. Each person is gifted and has a purpose. Individuals need to be celebrated. Take time to pause, reflect, and celebrate this life that has been given."
"There is a much greater power at work here. Tap into your God-given potentials so there can be greater love, greater peace, and greater fulfillment."
"This book will call forth your own thought processes and lead to your own discoveries that can be transformative. It is for you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce S. Hyttinen's new book is a unique and enjoyable opportunity for readers to take a pause from modern culture and reflect on their inner voices and faith.
Hyttinen shares in hopes of empowering others to "live looking up."
Consumers can purchase "Interior Fortitude Nourishes the Soul: Live Looking Up" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Interior Fortitude Nourishes the Soul: Live Looking Up," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
