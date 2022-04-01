Derrick Anderson's Newly Released "Colored In The Back Of Your Mind" is a Unique Tale that Explores the Extremes of Love

"Colored In The Back Of Your Mind" from Christian Faith Publishing author Derrick Anderson is a thoughtful fiction that finds readers caught up in a tale that takes them back to the experiences of slaves in the 1800s.

"Colored In The Back Of Your Mind": a compelling fiction that will pull at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit. Much like now, we may find ourselves surrounded in a world that is filled with evil, hatred, jealousy, disgust, and envy. Through it all, love and faith still find a way to conquer all that we face in our past, present, and ultimately given us hope in the future. "Colored In The Back Of Your Mind" is the creation of published author Derrick Anderson.

Anderson shares, "This book is really just a story that's all about love: the love of self, the love of man, and the ultimate love of them all, the love of God, and how they all make you vulnerable. But for one to ultimately find a way to trust in love, you first have to become one that's a willing sacrifice. And without fear of the unknown, you must be willing to die in its arms in order to find that one true love to hold on to."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Derrick Anderson's new book will challenge and intrigue readers.

Anderson crafts an engaging story of love, sacrifice, and faith within the pages of this engaging work.

