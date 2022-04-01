New Fed Mortgage Expands Mortgage Lending Into Missouri

New Fed receives its mortgage lender approval in Missouri and is expanding mortgage originations further into the Midwest region of the United States

DANVERS, Mass., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Massachusetts based New Fed Mortgage Corp., a multi-state residential mortgage lender is pleased to announce their approval by the Missouri Division of Finance to lend in the state to serve the state with a wide array of mortgage programs.

A family-owned business, based on the East Coast, New Fed Mortgage takes great pride on its commitment for truly taking the time to get to know each of their clients on an individual basis.

New Fed Mortgage President, Brian D'Amico, commented "Our goal is to grow our footprint with likeminded, entrepreneurial Mortgage Professionals in the Midwest"

About NewFed Mortgage Corporation

New Fed Mortgage has specialized in residential retail mortgage lending since 2001. Licensed now in 18 states, the company offers Conventional, Jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA and various state housing programs along with access to various innovative portfolio products. Products range from 1st time home buyer programs with little or "0" down, the "pick your own term" traditional fixed rate products, ARM programs, 203k or Homestyle renovation loans, and access to custom fit portfolio programs that can be tailored to meet a borrower's specific needs.

Complimentary pre-qualifications are available to both first time buyers and repeat homebuyers looking to purchase which gives them confidence in what they can afford. A strong advantage of being a regional lender unlike most of the big banks, New Fed's focus is solely just on mortgage lending. The company takes an all-in team approach right from the beginning of the process providing personalized service, open communication all the way through loan processing to loan closing.

For more information, contact New Fed Mortgage Corp. at (877) 639-3331 or email to info@newfed.com.

NewFed Mortgage Corp. was founded in 2001 as a residential mortgage lender. NMLS#1881 MA License No. MC1881, CT License ML-1881, NH License No. 9474-MB, RI License No. 20041817LL, NJ Residential Mortgage Lender License, FL License No. MLD652, Maine Lender License#SLM8185, Maryland Mortgage Lender License No. 23542, Missouri Mortgage Company License #1881, PA Mortgage Lender License No. 69370, Illinois License No. MB6761394, Michigan License No. FR0023182, Mississippi License No. 1881, North Carolina Mortgage Lender License No. L-200139, Tennessee License No. 1881, Virginia License No. MC-6914, Wisconsin Mortgage Banker License 1881BA. NewFed™ Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. Member of the MA Mortgage Bankers Association and Better Business Bureau of Eastern MA.

