Don Doward's new book "Chef Don's This is Not a Diet Book" is for those looking to increase their energy and improve their mood and focus without pills and potions

Recent Release "Chef Don's This is Not a Diet Book" from Page Publishing author Don Doward guides readers to healthier versions of their old-time favorites and a few new ones, whether they are a cooking a veteran or a novice.

TEWKSBURY, Mass., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Don Doward, who spent thirty-six years as a chef, executive chef, and finally general manager to the highest-volume restaurant in the country for seven years in a row, and now is a certified personal trainer, has completed his new book "Chef Don's This is Not a Diet Book": an educational work that will teach readers some of the valuable tricks he's learned in over forty years in the restaurant industry and twenty years as a fitness professional.

Doward writes, "Let's get started with why I am writing this book. This is not a diet book. Diet is a four-letter word. Like many other words of that size, its definition is not a pleasant one. To me and many others who have tried diet after diet with the goal of losing weight or feeling healthier, the word most often means deprivation and malnutrition. My goal in writing this book is to show you how to prepare the foods you love in a way that is better for your body. By making simple adjustments to the recipes of many classic dishes, you'll be on your way to using better varieties of fresh, nutritious ingredients while still eating your favorite foods. All the new health products and the influx of information available would make anyone cringe at how to implement nutrition into real-world, practical uses. This book will help you to eliminate confusion. These recipes are basic recipes that were developed using home-

style meals as well as restaurant meals."

Published by Page Publishing, Don Doward's invaluable work is a starting point to creating and enjoying good-tasting, healthy meals.

Always with an eye toward fitness, at the age of forty-five, with his first granddaughter on the way, Don

made his move to become a professional fitness trainer. He is not only an ISSA–certified fitness trainer but also a Master Trainer and a Master of Fitness Sciences. With his experience in the food industry, Don expanded his expertise to become a Master of Nutritional Meal Design and a Lifestyle Design Consultant. Today, Chef Don continues his work as a fitness professional, designing workouts and meal plans to keep his clients healthy, focused, energized, and happy, as well as a guest speaker at numerous events.

Readers who wish to experience this intriguing book can purchase "Chef Don's This is Not a Diet Book" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved

in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty

generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like

eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's

accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and

time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at

http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing