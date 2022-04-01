Luther Ridgeway's newly released "That I May Know Him: Philippians 3:10" is a thought-provoking exploration of the knowledge one can gain from scriptural study

"That I May Know Him: Philippians 3:10" from Christian Faith Publishing author Luther Ridgeway is a compelling discussion of key concepts that lead to faith, trust, and understanding of God and those one encounters in life.

Ridgeway shares, "The title of this book is That I May Know Him. I am confident it will help the reader have a better understanding of some extraordinary and wonderful things. It introduces the reader to four basic primary things to focus on.

"These four basic primary things are: the Way, the Place, the Time, and the Name. They are made available to us through the determinate counsel and foreknowledge of God. They have been searched out and prepared to help us live the kind of life that we should live. This was done before the foundation of the world. That we should be holy and without blame before him in love.

"In order to believe, trust, and have complete faith in someone, you must know them. These four things can help in knowledge and understanding. This is the goal for writing this book entitled That I May Know Him. I honestly believe that after the reader finishes looking through and examining these four things, their understanding and confidence will be enlightened, knowing that they are being guided by the truth, which will also helps bring them to the right place in life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luther Ridgeway's new book will challenge and encourage believers both new and established.

Ridgeway offers a compelling opportunity for reflection and growth within the pages of this articulate discussion of God's word.

