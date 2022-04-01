Mark Breithaupt's new book "Truth and Consequence" holds potent poetry about life, humanity, and the essence of mankind's existence

Recent release "Truth and Consequence" from Page Publishing author Mark Breithaupt is a spread of thought-provoking selections that explore what moralities, customs, and our societies have elected while looking into man's very existence.

SPOKANE, Wash., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Breithaupt, a writer who interested in teaching, counseling, and understanding human behavior, has completed his new book "Truth and Consequence": a well-written manuscript that tackles human feelings, spirit, and survival—which is the essence of our being. It also speaks of the simple ecstasies of life to the intricacies of human emotions and relationships.

"His writings transcend the complete anatomy of the human spirit from the very beginning of life to his inevitable demise. He questioned humanity's customs and beliefs, trying to bring some measure of understanding to societies' inequities and injustices and their consequences. However, the most daunting was his search to move from this world to the next with a compelling undying reverence.

Driven by an insatiable desire to infusion and utopian world, he is completely optimistic with a vision to see what our world could be—an unforgiving reality of the stark world he did see—humanity's collative inability and reluctance to change from the beginning of time. With all man's advances, man has failed to improve his chances to live in peace and harmony. Nothing has been learned from the fable of Cain and Abel.

Mankind has always been corrupted by the winds of war but now on the precipice of destroying the very planet of our birth, the most beautiful and majestic in our cosmic search, our only home in this universe."

Published by Page Publishing, Mark Breithaupt's profound words carry a mixture of emotions and experience from a life filled with journeys and colors. It is a show of love, connections, and humanity.

The author wishes to leave his readers pondering while also writing pieces for his beloved son.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Truth and Consequence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

