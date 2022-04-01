Author Robert R. Olson's new book "A Slice of Life on the Gunflint Trail" shares myriad four-season adventures enjoyed and survived in the North Woods of Minnesota

Recent release "A Slice of Life on the Gunflint Trail" from Page Publishing author Robert R. Olson is an engaging collection of short stories recalling the dangers and delights of living amid the untamed wilderness near the border between northern Minnesota and Ontario, Canada. With a warm candor and self-deprecating wit, Olson's tales of life on and around the idyllic area offer a vivid portrait of perseverance, resourcefulness, and the breathtaking beauty of nature.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert R. Olson, a retired educator and avid outdoorsman who grew up exploring the backwoods of the North Shore of Minnesota and taught for thirty-four years before he and his wife built their lake home, has completed his new book "A Slice of Life on the Gunflint Trail": an entertaining memoir of his intrepid and sometimes death-defying expeditions in the rugged wilderness near America's northern border.

Can you imagine ice fishing at -40ºF, being so exhausted and hypothermic, laying down in a pool of slushy water appearing to be the only option, having outboard motor problems, and rowing back six miles? This story highlights some of the thrills, adventures, challenges, and near disasters of the desire to be outdoors every day regardless of the weather. Come along on numerous canoe trips while trying to ferret out historic sites in the BWCAW (Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness).

Published by Page Publishing, Robert R. Olson's engrossing book is an entertaining choice for anyone who loves the great outdoors.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "A Slice of Life on the Gunflint Trail" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing