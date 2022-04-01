Author Robert W. Russell's new book "Surviving the Journey" takes readers through the author's life from his humble roots to a globetrotting big-game hunter

Recent release "Surviving the Journey" from Page Publishing author Robert W. Russell is a fascinating journey through the uncanny ups and downs of the author's life, starting with his earliest childhood memories and detailing his successful business which allowed him to live his dreams of big-game hunting all over the world.
OMER, Mich., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert W. Russell, Bay City Michigan native, has completed his new book "Surviving the Journey": a suspense-filled journey through the author's uncanny life. Before the age of ten, Robert had some close calls with death, but had to quickly get his act together after the unexpected deaths of his father and brother. Because he knew how fragile life was, he set out to excel in his life.
Robert earned a bachelor's degree in biology with a minor in conservation from Central Michigan University. He became a successful business owner, which allowed him to fulfill many of his dreams. This book is the story of his most interesting life and a tribute to his family, especially his mother who he considers a living saint.
Published by Page Publishing, Russell's extraordinary book starts with memories from the age of five through the year 2020 and the COVID-19 outbreak. His early life was marked by loss and enriched by athletics and a love of the outdoors. His adulthood included a happy marriage with three children and a successful business career that funded his world travel and trophy quests.
His first hunt in Alaska in 1981 was a huge success and planted the seed for many more adventures to come, including New Zealand and multiple trips to Africa. The book highlights some of the highs and lows of his life and takes readers on adventures all over the world, with full color photos of some of his most treasured hunts.
Readers who wish to experience this enjoyable celebration of a life well lived can purchase "Surviving the Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
