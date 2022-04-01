Author Benita Kendrick's new book "Eclipse" is a spiritual guide for those suffering through rough roads in life told through the author's personal experiences.

Recent release "Eclipse" from Page Publishing author Benita Kendrick is a beautifully crafted, poignant work of truth that tells the story of the author's life and guides readers through their own painful personal hardships.

ANTIOCH, Tenn., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benita Kendrick, an Alabama native living in Tennessee, has completed her new book "Eclipse": a spiritual guidebook for those seeking to find light in their lives through God. Kendrick is married to Marcus and the proud mother of Markeece and India. She is the pastor and founder of God's Purpose Ministries and founder and co-host of the podcast The Blessed Life Podcast of Nashville.

Kendrick is truly a believer of the trinity and enjoys preaching, teaching, ministering, and counseling all of God's people. She has dedicated her life and mission to building the Kingdom of God by strengthening communities and spreading God's love, grace, and mercy.

"Are you feeling the hurt and the pain of those unpleasant roads? Have you ever wondered why these horrible things keep happening to you? I asked those same questions. I almost lost my identity and my purpose. I came to realize that my struggles were actually building me. This book is designed to help you do the same with yours," Kendrick said.

Published by Page Publishing, Kendrick's spiritual roadmap helps readers come to terms with their own difficulties and find strength, purpose, and hope. Kendrick reminds readers that darkness is temporary and asks them not to be fooled by an eclipse, because the light will return.

"As you travel down this journey with me, allow God to minister to your heart. I know that it will bless you," Kendrick continued.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Eclipse" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

