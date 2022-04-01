Author Shiva Saravanan's new book "Toby Learns to Swim" is a heartfelt children's story that follows the journey of a young turtle

The recent release "Toby Learns to Swim," from Page Publishing author Shiva Saravanan, is an engaging children's story about Toby, who loves to try new things, but fears one thing. What Toby doesn't know is that he will end up doing something he fears.

ROCKLIN, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shiva Saravanan has completed her new book "Toby Learns to Swim": a meaningful children's story that emphasizes the importance of encouraging kids to know and accept themselves. The story reflects the author's firm belief that teaching children to accept not only their strengths but also their weaknesses will help them try new things, cope with their mistakes, and again even if they fail first.

Author Shiva Saravanan discusses helping children develop their self-esteem, writing, "Their self-esteem grows when they see what they do to others matters."

Shiva Saravanan is an entrepreneur, early literacy educator, cognitive specialist, social skills coach, and motivational speaker. Her work across multiple disciplines addresses social and emotional learning that will empower children. She believes that every child is unique and deserves a champion. Her philosophy is, "Teach Them Young."

Saravanan begins her story, writing, "Toby was a friendly little turtle. He was the youngest in his family. All the animals of the jungle were friends with him. Squiggle, the squirrel, was his best friend. Every evening, Squiggle would come over to play with Toby and his brothers."

Published by Page Publishing, Shiva Saravanan's original tale follows Toby as he discovers his true gift.

Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "Toby Learns to Swim" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

