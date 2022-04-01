Author Sholom Gootzeit's new book "Extreme Wellness" is an insightful work that provides readers with useful guidance on the journey to wellness

Recent release "Extreme Wellness" from Page Publishing author Sholom Gootzeit distills the author's learnings and experiences in a small, easy-to-read, and easy-to-understand volume to help readers find their own best paths to lives without pain.

PHOENIX, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sholom Gootzeit, a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine serving patients in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona, area, completed his new book "Extreme Wellness": a gripping and potent work that shares far-flung and wide-ranging anecdotes, combined with the author's extensive medical knowledge and years of firsthand experiences. This compelling work shows readers how to approach treating both the physical ailments that come from daily life as well as the value of finding their own paths and applying their own learning and experiences in creating a life imbued with extreme wellness.

Author Sholom Gootzeit attended the NY College of Osteopathic Medicine from 1988 to 1992. He did his internship and residency in Brooklyn from 1992 through 1996. In November of 2001, he attended his first regenerative medicine conference. His expanding interest and knowledge have enabled him to treat patients with recalcitrant pain syndromes with novel and exciting approaches. He has been practicing in Phoenix for the past twelve years.

Sholom Gootzeit writes, "As patients, the control of our health is always in our hands.

It is always decisions about what we eat, what we drink, our habits. Diets are an amorphous cacophony of competing claims. Things like smoking and alcohol we know are not good for us, but how to adjust these things? Medications are a billion-dollar industry. Which ones help? Which ones hurt? How do you find the right balance?"

He continues, "This book is an attempt to help you find your own path in answering these questions."

Published by Page Publishing, Sholom Gootzeit's engaging work explores the world of extreme wellness in a way that centers the goal of readers finding their own voices.

