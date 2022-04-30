Getting Things Done Has Never Been Easier with Kwork Freelance Marketplace

Limassol, April 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding freelancing jobs that pay well or getting reliable freelancers who submit quality work on time has always been a concern for individuals and businesses alike. Making things easy for both freelancers and businesses - Kwork Freelance Marketplace has emerged to be the perfect platform where things can be done effortlessly!

Kwork Freelance marketplace is an easy to use platform where businesses can buy affordable freelancing services in a few easy steps. Similarly, freelancers who look for opportunities that pay well and provide them with an opportunity to prove their skills and earn money, find it easy to get jobs.

Kwork believes that purchasing freelance services should be a straightforward process; it needs to be safe, and affordable as well.

Freelance Categories:

Kwork Marketplace has different categories in which Freelancers can offer services and buyers can search for services. These categories include Design, Development & IT, Writing & Translation, SEO & Web Traffic, Digital Marketing & SMM, Audio & Video, and Business & Lifestyle.

Finding The Perfect Freelancer in a Few Steps:

On Kwork, thousands of talented freelancers compete for your business by listing their services in the Marketplace. These services are sold like convenient grab-and-go items in a real store. Buyers who are looking for freelancers just need to search online and find the services, in which freelancers list their experience, job details, prices and more. When they find any freelancer with suitable experience and offering relevant services, they can easily contact the freelancer and discuss further before getting started.

Buyers and Freelancers can decide on the prices and deadlines at the beginning of the project. It offers complete protection for the buyers as the payment isn't released till the buyer approves the work.

There is a 100% money-back guarantee available for the buyers so that they pay only for top-quality work.

Mary, a career consultant happily testifies – "Thanks to Kwork, I quickly launched a new website, set up ads, and received my first order within a week."

Selling Freelancing Services and Getting the Right Buyers is Now Easy:

Freelancers who wish to sell their services on the platform, need to first create a Kwork and list their services. The entire process takes just five minutes – it's as easy as that! As the freelancer receives the first order, the freelancer gets notified so that work can start without delay. Upon completion and timely delivery, the freelancer gets paid for the work.

Free Course for Freelancers:

Kwork also offers a free course for freelancers that provides them guidance on how to earn well on Kwork. Those who are new to freelancing are guided on creation of top-selling kworks, how to create custom offers and how to be one of the top sellers on Kwork, which is the essence of freelancing.

About Kwork

Kwork is a leading freelancing marketplace that allows buying and selling of services in different categories. It is an easy to use platform, offering payment security for both freelancers and sellers, that has made it a trusted workplace. Joining is easy and free. To know more, please visit https://kwork.com/