Asure Software Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR ), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 will be released after the market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3:30 pm CT (4:30 pm ET) on the same day.



Asure Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel as well as CFO John Pence will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Monday, May 9, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. dial-in: (877) 853-5636

International dial-in: (631) 291-4544

Conference ID: 4658193

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: https://investor.asuresoftware.com/events-and-presentations .

About Asure Software

Asure ASUR sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner's mentality. We help more than 80,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their "Human Capital" to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HR Services offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com .

Investor Contact:

Randal Rudniski, VP Investor Relations & Financial Planning & Analysis

(512) 859-3562

randal.rudniski@asuresoftware.com