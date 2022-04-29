QQQ
Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend

by Globe Newswire
April 29, 2022 8:31 AM | 1 min read

PHOENIX, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. GWRS, GWR, a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02458 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.29496 per share). The dividend will be payable on May 31, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2022.

About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 25 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:
Michael Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
mike.liebman@gwresources.com        

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Justin Lumley
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

Media & ESG Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

Primary Logo

