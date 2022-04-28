Sysco Declares Increase to Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation SYY today announced that the Board of Directors has approved a 2 cent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.49 per share from the current $0.47 per share. The new dividend is payable for the first time on July 22, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022.



"Our Board's decision today to increase the dividend demonstrates the importance of shareholder returns as part of our balanced capital allocation strategy. This increase, effectively $0.08 per share on an annual basis for fiscal year 2023, again demonstrates our confidence in our Recipe for Growth strategy," said Aaron Alt, Sysco's chief financial officer.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion during fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021. This included operating 343 distribution facilities worldwide that served over 650,000 customer locations. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco's 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2021report.

