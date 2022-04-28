Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

EDINBURG, Va., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") SHEN announced first quarter 2022 financial and operating results.



Highlights

Revenue grew 7.9% to $64.4 million over the same period a year ago.

Broadband data net adds were approximately 3,600 including 2,400 for Glo Fiber.

Glo Fiber homes and businesses passed grew sequentially 18,000 to approximately 94,000.

"We are pleased with our progress in executing our fiber first broadband strategy with another record quarter for Glo Fiber net adds and passings" said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. "Although top line revenue growth was solid, increases in our operating expenses adversely impacted margins as we improved employee compensation and upgraded our back-office systems. We expect margin improvements in the second half of 2022 as we implement our cost savings initiatives to drive costs out of the business."

Shentel's first-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 29, 2022. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel's Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/.

Consolidated First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 grew 7.9% to $64.4 million, compared with the first quarter of 2021, due to revenue growth of 8.3% in the Broadband segment and 3.9% in the Tower segment.

Loss from continuing operations per share was $(0.01) in the first quarter of 2022 compared with income per share from continuing operations of $0.06 the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to higher stock compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 grew 2.4% to $17.4 million, compared with the first quarter of 2021, due primarily to 18.2% lower Corporate expenses from lower compensation expenses from the 2021 reduction in force and lower professional fees.

Broadband

Total broadband data Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") as of March 31, 2022, were 122,753, representing 14.1% year over year growth. Penetration for incumbent cable, Glo Fiber and Beam were 51%, 15% and 6%, respectively, compared to 48%, 16% and 3%, respectively, as of March 31, 2021. Total Glo Fiber and Beam passings grew year over year by approximately 59,200 and 12,400, respectively.

Broadband revenue in the first quarter of 2022 grew $4.6 million or 8.3% to $59.7 million compared with $55.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $4.0 million or 9.3% increase in Residential and Small and Medium Business ("SMB") revenue on a 14.1% increase in broadband data RGUs.

Cost of services increased approximately $2.9 million, or 13.0%, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2021, driven by higher maintenance and compensation expenses. Maintenance increased due to higher cable replacement costs, higher gasoline, field engineering and software costs. Compensation increased due to higher headcount to support the expansion of our Glo Fiber network, salary and wage increases and higher medical benefit costs.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased $2.8 million, or 25.8%, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2021, driven primarily by a $1.0 million increase in compensation, $0.7 million in software and professional service fees due to upgrades to our ERP, OSS and CRM systems, and $0.5 million in advertising to support Glo Fiber expansion. Compensation costs increased due primarily to increased headcount to support the expansion of Glo Fiber, salary and wage increases and higher medical benefit costs.

Depreciation and amortization increased $1.1 million or 9.5%, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily as a result of our network expansion of our Glo Fiber network.

Broadband Operating income in the first quarter of 2022 was $8.2 million, compared to $10.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Broadband Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 decreased 5.4% to $21.1 million, compared with $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Tower

Tower revenue in the first quarter of 2022 increased 3.9% to $4.8 million compared with the first quarter of 2021. Tenants increased 5.6% to 468 partially offset by 3.6% decline in average lease revenue per tenant.

Tower operating income in the first quarter of 2022 was $2.8 million, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Tower Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 was consistent with the first quarter of 2021 at $3.2 million for both periods.

Other Information

As of March 31, 2022 our cash and cash equivalents totaled $54.0 million and the availability under our revolving line of credit and delay draw term loans were $400.0 million, for total available liquidity of $454.0 million.

Capital expenditures were $45.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $39.5 million in the comparable 2021 period. The $6.2 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment driven by the expansion of our Glo Fiber network.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,600 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," or "anticipates" or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel's control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those factors may include natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, changes in general economic conditions including high inflation, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Service revenue and other $ 64,414 $ 59,691 Operating expenses: Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization 26,339 23,424 Selling, general and administrative 23,771 20,153 Restructuring expense — 618 Depreciation and amortization 14,684 13,266 Total operating expenses 64,794 57,461 Operating income (loss) (380 ) 2,230 Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net (170 ) 1,600 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (550 ) 3,830 Income tax expense 53 885 Income (loss) from continuing operations (603 ) 2,945 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 48,472 Net income (loss) $ (603 ) $ 51,417 Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted: Basic - Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 Basic - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ — $ 0.97 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ 1.03 Diluted - Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 Diluted - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ — $ 0.97 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ 1.03 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 50,146 49,947 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,146 50,081

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,981 $ 84,344 Other current assets 72,129 82,023 Total current assets 126,110 166,367 Investments 13,284 13,661 Property, plant and equipment, net 581,541 554,162 Intangible assets, net and goodwill 89,633 89,831 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,130 56,414 Deferred charges and other assets, net 15,553 10,298 Total assets $ 883,251 $ 890,733 Total current liabilities 57,058 67,290 Total other long-term liabilities 181,864 181,168 Total shareholders' equity 644,329 642,275 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 883,251 $ 890,733

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (603 ) $ 51,417 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 48,472 Income (loss) from continuing operations (603 ) 2,945 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,684 13,266 Stock based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 3,143 642 Deferred income taxes (349 ) — Other, net 1,017 (202 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,890 1,861 Current income taxes 459 885 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 80 (260 ) Other assets (1,365 ) (5,683 ) Accounts payable (4,130 ) (281 ) Other deferrals and accruals (2,760 ) (4,037 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 16,066 9,136 Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations — 75,530 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,066 84,666 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (45,693 ) (39,482 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and other 86 14 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (45,607 ) (39,468 ) Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations — (882 ) Net cash used in investing activities (45,607 ) (40,350 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Taxes paid for equity award issuances (603 ) (1,486 ) Payments for financing arrangements and other (219 ) (496 ) Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (822 ) (1,982 ) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations — (8,549 ) Net cash used in financing activities (822 ) (10,531 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (30,363 ) 33,785 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 84,344 195,397 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 53,981 $ 229,182

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company's business growth strategy. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company's ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 8,127 $ 2,753 $ (11,483 ) $ (603 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,876 484 1,324 14,684 Other income, net 54 — 116 170 Income tax (benefit) — — 53 53 EBITDA 21,057 3,237 (9,990 ) 14,304 Stock-based compensation — — 3,143 3,143 Restructuring charges and other 17 — (81 ) (64 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,074 $ 3,237 $ (6,928 ) $ 17,383 Adjusted EBITDA margin 35 % 67 % N/A 27 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 10,217 $ 2,702 $ (9,974 ) $ 2,945 Depreciation and amortization 11,761 481 1,024 13,266 Other income, net 69 — (1,669 ) (1,600 ) Income tax expense — — 885 885 EBITDA 22,047 3,183 (9,734 ) 15,496 Stock-based compensation — — 642 642 Restructuring charges and other 220 — 622 842 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,267 $ 3,183 $ (8,470 ) $ 16,980 Adjusted EBITDA margin 40 % 68 % N/A 28 %

Segment Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 46,913 $ — $ — $ 46,913 Commercial Fiber 9,062 — — 9,062 RLEC & Other 3,689 — — 3,689 Tower lease — 4,746 — 4,746 Service revenue and other 59,664 4,746 — 64,410 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 50 101 (147 ) 4 Total revenue 59,714 4,847 (147 ) 64,414 Operating expenses Cost of services 25,168 1,292 (121 ) 26,339 Selling, general and administrative 13,489 318 9,964 23,771 Depreciation and amortization 12,876 484 1,324 14,684 Total operating expenses 51,533 2,094 11,167 64,794 Operating income (loss) $ 8,181 $ 2,753 $ (11,314 ) $ (380 )

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 42,930 $ — $ — $ 42,930 Commercial Fiber 6,385 — — 6,385 RLEC & Other 3,631 — — 3,631 Tower lease — 2,150 — 2,150 Service revenue and other 52,946 2,150 — 55,096 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 2,208 2,515 (128 ) 4,595 Total revenue 55,154 4,665 (128 ) 59,691 Operating expenses Cost of services 22,277 1,248 (101 ) 23,424 Selling, general and administrative 10,725 234 9,194 20,153 Restructuring expense 105 — 513 618 Depreciation and amortization 11,761 481 1,024 13,266 Total operating expenses 44,868 1,963 10,630 57,461 Operating income (loss) $ 10,286 $ 2,702 $ (10,758 ) $ 2,230

Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Broadband homes and businesses passed (1) 332,720 259,891 Incumbent Cable 211,442 210,210 Glo Fiber 93,611 34,441 Beam 27,667 15,240 Broadband customer relationships (2) 119,026 115,921 Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") RGUs: Broadband Data 122,753 107,569 Incumbent Cable 107,291 101,576 Glo Fiber 13,783 5,524 Beam 1,679 469 Video 49,163 51,989 Voice 36,042 33,322 Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 207,958 192,880 Residential & SMB Penetration (3) Broadband Data 36.9 % 41.4 % Incumbent Cable 50.7 % 48.3 % Glo Fiber 14.7 % 16.0 % Beam 6.1 % 3.1 % Video 14.8 % 20.0 % Voice 12.5 % 14.6 % Fiber route miles 7,611 6,888 Total fiber miles (4) 564,097 407,710

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed ("passings") if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services. (2) Customer relationships represent the number of billed customers who receive at least one of our services. (3) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate. (4) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Residential and SMB Revenue: Broadband $ 28,994 $ 24,585 Incumbent Cable 25,863 23,465 Glo Fiber 2,786 1,068 Beam 345 52 Video 15,341 15,652 Voice 2,916 2,899 Discounts and adjustments (338 ) (206 ) Total Revenue $ 46,913 $ 42,930 Average RGUs: Broadband Data 120,648 105,149 Incumbent Cable 106,590 100,117 Glo Fiber 12,493 4,795 Beam 1,565 237 Video 49,445 52,436 Voice 34,836 32,931 ARPU: (1) Broadband $ 80.11 $ 77.93 Incumbent Cable $ 80.88 $ 78.12 Glo Fiber $ 74.33 $ 74.24 Beam $ 73.48 $ 73.14 Video $ 103.42 $ 99.50 Voice $ 27.90 $ 29.34

(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue * 1,000) / average RGUs / 3 months

Tower Operating Statistics

March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Macro tower sites 223 223 Tenants (1) 468 443 Average tenants per tower 2.1 2.0

