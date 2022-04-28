Travere Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX today announced it will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Dial-in numbers: +1 (800) 289-0720 (U.S.) or +1 (313) 209-5140 (International) Confirmation code: 7273768 Live webcast: Travere.com in the "Events & Presentations" section of the "Investors" page

A replay of the call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, May 5, 2022, to 7:30 p.m. ET, May 12, 2022. The replay number is +1 (888) 203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (International), confirmation code 7273768.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

Contact:

Chris Cline, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

888-969-7879

IR@travere.com