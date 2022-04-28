QQQ
Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Host First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

by Globe Newswire
April 28, 2022 4:30 PM | 1 min read

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eagle" or the "Company") EGRX today announced that the Company will release its 2022 first quarter financial results on Monday, May 9, 2022, before the market opens.

Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

  
DateMonday, May 9, 2022
Time8:30 a.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.)800-891-3840
International203-518-9544
  
Webcast (live and replay)www.eagleus.com, under the "Investor Relations" section
  

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the call's completion by dialing 888-562-2826 (U.S.) or 402-220-7355 (International) and entering conference call ID EGRXQ122. The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients' lives. Eagle's commercialized products include vasopressin, PEMFEXY™, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle's website at www.eagleus.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc:
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Primary Logo

