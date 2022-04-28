National Seating & Mobility Awarded Home Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America's largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, announced that the company has again earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Home Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

"NSM is proud to be awarded Home Care re-accreditation from The Joint Commission," said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. "This honor reflects our organization's longstanding commitment to the health and safety of our clients as we work to provide the solutions they need to move through life independently. As the only national complex rehab technology provider across the country approved by The Joint Commission since 2006, we seek not only to ensure the highest quality services for our clients, but to also encourage the prioritization of standards and measures of quality throughout the industry."

NSM underwent a rigorous process including unannounced onsite reviews at locations across the nation. During these visits, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Home Care standards spanning several areas including the provision of care, treatment and services, emergency management, human resources, individual rights and responsibilities, and leadership.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend (organization name) for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

With a network of 200+ locations across the U.S. and Canada, National Seating & Mobility (NSM) is North America's largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology (CRT), home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service maintenance and repair. NSM has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals who use mobility solutions for more than 30 years. The company has more than 2,600 dedicated team members caring for more than 300,000 clients annually. Since 2006, NSM is the only national mobility solutions provider that is accredited by The Joint Commission and voluntarily undergoes a rigorous review process every few years to ensure and validate the company's commitment to providing safe, quality care for our valued customers. NSM is also the exclusive partner for The Home Depot Independent Living program offering home accessibility solutions to customers looking to create safer home environments in more than 700 Home Depot retail locations across the U.S. For more information on NSM, visit www.nsm-seating.com.

