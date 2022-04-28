ScyllaDB gives customers higher NoSQL performance with support for new Amazon EC2 I4i instances

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB, the company behind the ScyllaDB database for data-intensive applications that require high performance and low latency, announced that it is achieving staggering performance results on a range of new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance types powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This includes the Amazon EC2 I4i instances which are x86 processor based, and im4gn and is4gen instances which use AWS Arm-based Graviton2 processors.



ScyllaDB uses Amazon EC2 I4i Instances to provide customers with performance improvements

Amazon EC2 I4i instances are powered by 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and feature up to 30 TB of local AWS Nitro Solid State Drives (SSD) storage. Nitro SSDs are Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe)-based and custom-designed by AWS to provide high I/O performance, low latency, minimal latency variability, and security with always-on encryption. Amazon EC2 Im4gn and Is4gen instances are next-generation, storage-optimized instances designed for running applications that require high throughput and low-latency access to large amounts of data on local SSD storage. They are powered by AWS Graviton2 processors and provide up to 30 TB of storage with AWS Nitro SSDs.

ScyllaDB's NoSQL database is built with deep architectural advancements (asynchronous, shared-nothing, shard-per-core) that enable teams to harness the ever-increasing computing power of modern infrastructures — eliminating barriers to scale as data grows.

Benchmarking Performance: I4i vs i3

Results from benchmarking tests with ScyllaDB running on I4i family instances surpassed performance expectations.

"ScyllaDB is a high-performance NoSQL database that can take advantage of high-performance cloud computing instances. When we tested I4i instances, we observed up to 2.7x increase in throughput per vCPU compared to I3 instances for reads," explained Avi Kivity, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at ScyllaDB. "With an even mix of reads and writes, we observed 2.2x higher throughput per vCPU, with a 40% reduction in average latency than I3 instances. We are excited for the incredible performance and value these new instances will enable for our customers going forward."

ScyllaDB's benchmark details can be reviewed in an on-demand presentation with ScyllaDB VP of Product, Tzach Livyatan, and Head of Specialized Solution Architects, Compute at AWS, Ken Krupa.

About ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB is the database for data-intensive apps that require high performance and low latency. It enables teams to harness the ever-increasing computing power of modern infrastructures – eliminating barriers to scale as data grows. Unlike any other database, ScyllaDB is built with deep architectural advancements that enable exceptional end-user experiences at radically lower costs. Over 400 game-changing companies like Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, FireEye, Discord, Zillow, Starbucks, Comcast, and Samsung use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges. ScyllaDB is available as free open source software, a fully-supported enterprise product, and a fully managed service on multiple cloud providers. For more information: ScyllaDB.com