Arthritis Foundation Adds Arthritis Challenge Experience to the 2022 California Coast Classic Bicycle Tour, Presented by Amgen

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the 2022 California Coast Classic Bicycle Tour + Arthritis Challenge Experience presented by Amgen, today announced that 70 spaces remain for its 8-day, 525-mile, in-person tour down the California Coast this September 10-17. May is Arthritis Awareness Month and Bike Month, so they have issued a fitting challenge to fill the ride to capacity by May 31. The code MAY22 will save riders 30% off registration.

Additionally, starting this year, supporters who cannot attend the in-person bike tour have a new option: they can register for the Arthritis Challenge Experience (ACE), which allows them to choose their own adventure and participate from home while still connecting with the vibrant CCC community. While the in-person ride is expected to sell out at 250 participants, ACE provides expanded opportunities for riders who miss the cut on registration or who cannot travel to California.

"One of the lessons we learned from the pandemic is that there are a lot of cyclists and other athletes out there who want to support the Arthritis Foundation, even if they cannot attend CCC in-person," said Shannon Marang Cox, Ride Director and Associate Executive Director of the Arthritis Foundation. "ACE gives supporters a great new opportunity to join us and contribute to our mission while still being a part of the larger CCC community that brings great experience, knowledge, and motivation to all participants."

Now in its 22nd year, the California Coast Classic is a boutique, bucket-list bicycle tour that showcases the scenery of one of the world's most fabled coastlines and travels the iconic California Highway 1, as depicted in this short video. The self-paced pedaling adventure is open to cyclists of all levels and welcoming of e-bike riders. It is Gran Fondo Guide's "Best Charity Bike Tour" and has been named one of "The 30 Best Road Biking Trips" by Outside Magazine.

Throughout CCC's long history, presenting sponsor Amgen, one of the world's preeminent biotechnology companies, has consistently demonstrated its dedication to helping improve the lives of people with arthritis by providing financial support of the ride, as well as recruiting a large team of employee participants each year.

"We are beyond grateful for Amgen's support," said Marang Cox. "Amgen provides the foundation that makes the CCC possible and allows this event to continue to be the Arthritis Foundation's top fundraiser each year. Every rider, volunteer and staff member are grateful for their support, and we look forward to hosting the Amgen cycling team each year on tour."

One in every four Americans is living with arthritis — that's more than breast cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer's and autism combined. It's the number one cause of disability and a growing health crisis affecting more than 60 million adults and 300,000 children. The Arthritis Foundation is leading the fight to conquer everyday battles through life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advancements in science, and community connections.

Registration for the California Coast Classic Bicycle Tour + Arthritis Challenge Experience will remain open beyond the end of May, the 30% off registration code will expire on 5/31. More information about the tour, including its detailed itinerary, is available at the California Coast Classic website.



About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As a Champion of Yes, the Arthritis Foundation's mission is to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure — uniting hearts, minds, and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to cure arthritis, visit arthritis.org.

About the California Coast Classic Bike Tour

The Arthritis Foundation's California Coast Classic Bicycle Tour Presented by Amgen, "The Ride of a Lifetime", is the winner of Gran Fondo Guide's Best Charity Bike Tour Award. It began in 2001 and is the flagship fundraising bike tour of the Arthritis Foundation, raising over $1 million dollars annually to support people who live with arthritis. Beginner and experienced cyclists are encouraged to join the 8-day, fully supported 525-mile journey down the coast of California from San Francisco to Los Angeles from September 10-17, 2022. Supporters who cannot come to the in-person tour are invited to join the Arthritis Challenge Experience, a choose-your-own adventure that connects participants to a the vibrant CCC community. For more information, visit arthritis.org/californiacoastclassic.

