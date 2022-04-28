Rover Metals to Host Live Corporate Webinar on May 4th at 2pm EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. ROVR ROVMF (FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Judson Culter, will be presenting Rover's high-grade gold exploration story in northern Canada, including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones, while sharing our most recent Investor Presentation. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below. The discussion will include Rover's plans for gold exploration in the Battle Mountain district of Nevada, USA, later this year.
Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Time: 2pm EST
Register: Webinar Registration
https://share.hsforms.com/18UdNWXlKRaeW3jf02xgeRA4h2fj
HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email at: rover@rbmilestone.com
About Rover Metals
Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American (Canada and U.S.) precious metal resources, which is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel), and Nevada, USA. The Company owns five gold projects. Phase 3 Exploration at its Cabin Gold Project, 60th Parallel, NT, Canada, commenced in March 2022 and continues through to the date hereof.
Website: https://www.rovermetals.com/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Judson Culter"
Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information, please contact:
Email: info@rovermetals.com
Phone: +1 (778) 754-2617
