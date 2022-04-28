IBEX Limited to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on May 18, 2022

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited ("ibex") IBEX, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.



What: ibex Limited Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results When: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 614-1408

International: (914) 987-7129

Conference ID: 8088444 Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 8088444

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 7:30 p.m. ET on May 25, 2022) Webcast: https://investors.ibex.co/

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities, and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

Investor Contact

Daniel Bellehsen

ibex

Dan.bellehsen@ibex.co