Proactive news headlines including Cobalt Blue Holdings, Volt Resources, Solis Minerals and Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd ( COB CBBHF has been awarded A$15 million by the Australian Government, subject to conditions, for the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP), as part of the Critical Minerals Accelerator Initiative (CMAI). Click here

is implementing plans to become a battery materials producer in Europe and the United States based on an integrated supply chain using flake graphite from its mine and processing plant in Ukraine and the development-ready Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania. Click here Solis Minerals Ltd SLMN SLM )) has received results from the first two holes drilled at the Mostazal Copper Project in Chile, showing potential for a large copper system. Click here

has completed randomisation and begun dosing the first US subjects in the PARA_OA_002 phase 3 study evaluating injectable pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS/Zilosul ) for the treatment of pain associated with knee osteoarthritis (kOA). Click here Hillgrove Resources Ltd HGO has advanced the primary decline at Kanmantoo Underground Copper Mine in South Australia to a position suitable to establish the first underground drilling platform. Click here

has reported strong results for the March 2022 quarter (Q3 FY22), generating total operating revenues of A$5.7 million, up 59% from Q3 FY21. Click here Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd SUV has passed a milestone with the production of High Reactivity Metakaolin (HRM) from Gabbin Kaolin Deposit, 215 kilometres northeast of Perth in Western Australia. Click here

has finalised its loyalty option offer to shareholders to raise A$23.6 million. Click here Alice Queen Ltd AQX has completed a $1.5 million private placement with funds to go towards exploration drilling at Horn Island Gold Project and the progression of advanced discussions for joint venture opportunities on NSW projects to accelerate further drilling. Click here

has confirmed leading Danish company FLS as the preferred supplier for front-end engineering and design (FEED) services to deliver the key roasting kiln section of its Murchison Technology Metals Project (MTMP) vanadium processing plant. Click here QMines Ltd QML has delivered further broad high-grade copper, gold and zinc intersections from recent reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling at the flagship Mt Chalmers Project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton in Queensland. Click here

has confirmed the prospectivity of its drill targets at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, with visual spodumene evident in the first drill hole of the inaugural 5,000-metre program. Click here Anteris Technologies Ltd ( AVR AMEUF has entered a research partnership with Yale University and the Yale Cardiovascular Research Group (YCRG) in regard to its aortic valve science technology. Click here

has kicked off a diamond drilling program at the New Discovery Demag Zone within the Mulgabbie North Project Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here Westar Resources Ltd WSR has released an exploration update following results reported by JV partner Ramelius Resources Ltd for the Mt Finnerty and Parker Dome Project in WA. Click here

's wholly-owned subsidiary Okapi Resources Canada Ltd has received approval from the Ministry of Environment, Government of Saskatchewan (GoS), for various permits allowing the company to begin its extensive exploration program at the Middle Lake Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Canada. Click here Arafura Resources Ltd ARU has taken another step towards developing the Nolans Rare Earth Project in Australia's Northern Territory with two leading mining project finance institutions appointed to arrange the debt financing facility. Click here

has begun the next stage of exploration at the Central Sandstone Gold Project in WA after completing the first stage of shallow geochemical auger drilling. Click here NickelSearch Ltd NIS has appointed its chair David Royle to the position of technical director for a six-month fixed term from February 1, 2022, until July 31, 2022. Click here

