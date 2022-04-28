|Press Release
|Nicox Reports 2021 Financial Results and First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights and Provides Update on Key Programs and Milestones
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA FR COX))), an international ophthalmology company, today announced the financial and operating results for Nicox and its subsidiaries (the "Nicox Group") for the year ended December 31, 2021, as approved by the Board of Directors on April 27, 2022, along with a business update and financial highlights for the first quarter 2022, and provided an update on key upcoming milestones.
"We are very pleased by the rapid progress of the NCX 470 Mont Blanc phase 3 trial and are eagerly expecting its completion which will mark a major inflexion point for our Company and a turning point in the development of drugs for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension." said Michele Garufi, Chief Executive Officer of Nicox.
Key Upcoming Milestone
Product candidates
NCX 470
In December 2021, we announced the appointment of Doug Hubatsch as Chief Scientific Officer to lead all of the Company's non-clinical and clinical development activities. Based in Nicox's U.S. subsidiary Nicox Ophthalmics Inc., he is responsible for setting the research and development strategy of the Group and is a member of the Nicox Executive Committee.
In July 2021, we announced that two internationally recognized experts in glaucoma, Robert N. Weinreb, M.D., Distinguished Professor and Chair, Ophthalmology and Director, Shiley Eye Institute, University of California San Diego, and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology, Duke University, joined the Nicox Glaucoma Clinical Advisory Board.
2021 Financial Summary
Net revenue2 for the full year 2021 was €7.2 million (€2.4 million in net royalties, €4.8 million in license payments), compared to €12.9 million (€2.4 million in net royalties, €10.5 million in license payments) for the full year 2020. The principal difference in revenue is due to an IFRS treatment of a licensing payment received from our partner Ocumension Therapeutics in 2020.
Operating expenses for the year 2021 increased to €25.1 million from €19.5 million for the previous year among which €5.2 million comes from non-clinical and development expenses due to the advancement and progress of the Phase 3 trials on NCX 470.
Net loss of the Nicox Group for the full year 2021 was €43.8 million against €18.1 million for the full year 2020. However, the 2021 net loss includes €27.8 million of non-recurring, non-cash items due to a reduction in the estimated fair value of ZERVIATE (of €12.7 million) and of NCX 4251 (of €15.1 million) reflecting, respectively, the changes in the allergic conjunctivitis market in the U.S. and the changes in the development plan and timeline for NCX 4251.
As of December 31, 2021, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €42.0 million, as compared with €47.2 million at December 31, 2020, and as previously announced, the Company is financed until Q4 2023, assuming the development of NCX 470 alone.
As of December 31, 2021, the Nicox Group had financial debt of €20.5 million, consisting of €18.5 million in the form of a bond financing agreement with Kreos Capital signed in January 2019 and a €2 million credit agreement guaranteed by the French State, and granted in August 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
As of March 31, 2022, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €35.1 million as compared with €42.0 million at December 31, 2021. Net revenue2 for the first quarter of 2022 was €0.7 million (entirely composed of net royalty payments). Net revenue2 for the first quarter of 2021 was €1.7 million (including €0.7 million of net royalty payments).
As of March 31, 2022, the Nicox Group had financial debt of €20.5 million consisting of €18.5 million in the form of a bond financing agreement with Kreos Capital signed in January 2019 and a €2 million credit agreement guaranteed by the French State, and granted in August 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only the figures related to the cash position, revenue and debt of the Nicox Group as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are audited; all other figures of this press release are non-audited.
|About Nicox
|Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The Company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for dry eye disease. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.
For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
|Forward-Looking Statements
|The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.
Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in the 3rd chapter of the ‘Document d'enregistrement universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2020' filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 1, 2021 and in the 2nd chapter of the amendment to the "Document d'Enregistrement Universel, rapport financier annuel et rapport de gestion 2020" filed with the AMF on December 9, 2021 which are available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com).
Consolidated statements of profit or loss (draft)
|As of December 31:
|2021
|2020
|Revenue from collaborations
|8,583
|14,423
|Royalty payments
|(1,350)
|(1,516)
|Net profit
|7,233
|12,907
|Research and development expenditures
|(17,910)
|(12,728)
|Administrative expenses
|(7,000)
|(6,677)
|Other income
|843
|1,083
|Other expenses
|(211)
|(93)
|Operating loss before amortization and impairment of intangible assets
|(17,045)
|(5,508)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|(1,205)
|(1,252)
|Impairment of intangible assets (1)
|(27,760)
|-
|Operating loss
|(46,010)
|(6,760)
|Finance income
|3,456
|1,168
|Finance expense (2)
|(4,851)
|(12,478)
|Net financial income, (expense)
|(1,395)
|(11,310)
|Loss before tax
|(47,405)
|(18,070)
|Income tax (expense) / benefit
|3,644
|(28)
|Loss after tax
|(43,761)
|(18,098)
|Loss for the period
|(43,761)
|(18,098)
(1) Includes two non–cash adjustments on US ZERVIATE estimated fair value decreasing by €(12.7) million, due to changes in the United States allergic conjunctivitis market, and on NCX 4251 estimated fair value, decreasing by €(15.1) million, reflecting the changes made to the development plan and timeline for NCX 4251.
(2) Includes in 2021 a net loss of €(3.3) millions related to the restructuration of the Kreos debt and in 2020 a net loss of €(6.9) millions following the divestment of VISUfarma shareholding and loan.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (draft)
|As of December 31:
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|25,637
|23,663
|Intangible assets
|39,974
|64,848
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,023
|1,166
|Non-Current financial assets
|237
|68
|Total non-current assets
|66,871
|89,745
|Current assets
|Trade receivables
|1,086
|1,723
|Government grants receivables
|1,452
|736
|Other current assets
|377
|237
|Prepayments
|2,853
|2,630
|Cash and cash equivalents
|41,970
|47,195
|Total current assets
|47,738
|52,521
|TOTAL ASSETS
|114,609
|142,266
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Shareholders' equity
|Issued capital
|43,138
|37,030
|Share premium
|536,200
|528,595
|Cumulative translation adjustement
|5,953
|2,959
|Treasury Shares
|(847)
|(605)
|Accumulated deficit
|(508,892)
|(467,144)
|Total equity
|75,552
|100,835
|Non-current liabilities
|Non-current financial liabilities
|21,160
|13,429
|Deferred taxes liabilities
|9,236
|11,868
|Provisions
|661
|730
|Total non-current liabilities
|31,057
|26,027
|Current liabilities
|Current financial liabilities (3)
|346
|5,646
|Trade payables
|3,649
|2,421
|Deferred income
|1,970
|5,174
|Other current liabilities
|2,035
|2,163
|Total current liabilities
|8,000
|15,404
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|114,609
|142,266
1 Bloomberg data, comparing the period of the weeks ending 7 January 2022 to 1 April 2022 with the period of the weeks ending 8 January 2021 to 2 April 2021
2 Net revenue consists of revenue from collaborations less royalty payments which corresponds to Net profit in the consolidated statements of profit or loss
Attachment
