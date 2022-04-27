QQQ
Petros Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022

by Globe Newswire
April 27, 2022 9:25 PM | 1 min read

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI, a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, announces today that President and Chief Commercial Officer Fady Boctor will present virtually at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022. The conference is being held on May 3 – 5, 2022 at The Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Presentation Date:May 4, 2022

Time:10:00am Pacific Time

Webcast Link:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45053

Mr. Boctor will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About Petros Pharmaceuticals
Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

CONTACTS:
Jules Abraham
CORE IR
917-885-7378
pr@coreir.com

