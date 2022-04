Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New Independent Director

HOUSTON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KA Fund Advisors, LLC ("Kayne Anderson"), which serves as the adviser to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. KYN and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. KMF each a "Company" and collectively, the "Companies"))) announced today the appointment of Caroline Winn to serve as an independent director on each Company's Board of Directors, effective today. After the addition of Ms. Winn, the board of directors of each Company will increase to seven directors, six of which are independent.



Caroline Winn is the chief executive officer for San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), one of Sempra's SRE regulated California utilities. Ms. Winn's 30-plus-year career in the utility space enabled a broad set of leadership roles. She is recognized for demonstrating bold thinking, large strategic business transformation, mobilizing and driving organizations to achieve mission critical outcomes. Ms. Winn demonstrates a passion for organizational and talent development and recognizes people and relationships as drivers to achieve exceptional business success. An experienced executive and board member, her collaborative, resilient, and transparent leadership style has earned high praise from the industry, regulators, and government officials. Ms. Winn also currently serves on the board of directors of SDG&E and leads SDG&E's Women's Leadership Group. In addition, Ms. Winn is a director and member of the audit committee of the board of the Monarch School for underserved youth and serves on the director's council of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Ms. Winn holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from California State University Sacramento and is a registered professional engineer in the State of California.

"Kayne Anderson is thrilled to welcome Caroline to KYN and KMF's Board of Directors," said Jim Baker, KYN and KMF's Chairman, President, and CEO. "Caroline brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Board and we look forward to her contributions," concluded Mr. Baker.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. KYN is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company's investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Company's most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.



Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. KMF is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to its stockholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies. The Fund anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in" NextGen" companies, which we define as Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies that are meaningfully participating in, or benefitting from, the Energy Transition. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Fund's most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

