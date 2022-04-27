E&J Gallo and Marriott Recipients of the Legend and Innovator Awards from Questex's Vibe Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Vibe Conference, the premiere on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, today announces that Larry Sturcken, Managing Director – Customer Development National On Premise Accounts, E&J Gallo has been awarded the 2022 Legend Award and Matthew Von Ertfelda, Senior Vice President | Global, US and Canada Food + Beverage, Marriott has been awarded the 2022 Innovator Award. The Vibe Conference takes place April 25-27, 2022 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA.



"The Vibe Conference is the perfect place for operators, suppliers and distributors to create relationships," said Laddie Weiss, Producer, Vibe Conference. "Today we honor two brilliant beverage executives – Larry Sturcken and Matthew Von Ertfelda – with Legend and Innovation awards. We applaud them on the contributions they have made to our industry."

Sturcken has worked for E&J Gallo Winery for 32 years. During his tenure with Gallo, Sturcken helped build the company into a leading supplier in the on-premise channel. His strength with customers and his ability to build long standing partnerships has been instrumental in our success with a vast number of national and regional accounts. Additionally, Sturcken has cultivated and fostered a vibrant culture within the Customer Development On-Premise team with Gallo, which is a significant part of his legacy. Sturcken's customer first and "always do the right thing" approach are hallmarks of his impact on our industry. Sturcken has and continues to be a friend to all and mentor to many. His impact within Gallo and the on-premise community will be long-lasting.

Sturcken said, "I am incredibly honored to accept the Jim Flaherty Legends award. Although this is an individual award, I consider this to be a team award. I am privileged to have worked alongside a tremendous team. I appreciate our team's commitment to the beverage industry and most importantly the customers that we are fortunate to work with. I would also like to thank my colleagues and peers from the beverage community, along with my friends from various marketing agencies as well as the customers that I have had a chance to work alongside."

Von Ertfelda leads the Global, US and Canada F+B Team at Marriott International, a role that encompasses food and beverage, restaurants and bars, as well as meetings and events. He and his team are responsible for defining and executing F+B strategy and operational tactics as part of the design, delivery and sustainment of key F+B programs for Marriott's 30 brands and 8,000+ hotels across 130+ countries, with a primary focus on US and Canada operations. Generating 1/4 of all global system-wide sales, his team is unwavering in driving long term performance premiums and enduring loyalty for Marriott as the largest provider of hotel-based drinking and dining experiences in the world. Prior to his return to F+B in 2016, Von Ertfelda led the Insight, Strategy & Innovation team at Marriott International, an internal innovation incubator and accelerator responsible for developing strategies, product and service innovations that deepen guest loyalty and generate profitable growth across Marriott's portfolio of brands. Von Ertfelda has contributed to the transformation of the Marriott Hotels brand, reinvention of the Charlotte Marriott as the company's first innovation lab hotel (M Beta), concepts such as JW Steakhouse (London) and Goji Kitchen + Bar (AP), as well as branding and experience design strategies for the Autograph Collection, MOXY, AC, JW and Renaissance hotel brands. His stamp on the company's enterprise innovation blueprint is far reaching as a culture of innovation rapidly advances across the organization, helping Marriott earn repeated recognitions by Forbes and Fast Company as the world's most innovative hotel company.

Von Ertfelda added, "Absolutely ecstatic to receive the Vibe Conference Innovator Award for 2022. Appreciate the support from my very talented team and the recognition from the industry. A privilege and an honor."

