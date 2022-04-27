Truxton Trust Names Buck Patton and Mitch Van Zelfden Vice Presidents

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton has promoted Buck Patton, CFP®, to Vice President and Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager Mitch Van Zelfden, CFA, to Vice President.



Derrick Jones, Senior Managing Director, said, "Buck and Mitch are representative of our purpose as a wealth management practice, combining an exceptional investment process with actionable strategic financial advice specific to each client's unique goals and circumstances."

Drew Mallory, Managing Director and Chief Fiduciary Officer, said, "Since joining Truxton, Buck has demonstrated significant prowess as a strategic thought leader. Through his efforts and execution, our clients have benefitted greatly." He continued, "Through Mitch's efforts, Truxton's proven investment processes have been further strengthened. Not only does Mitch have considerable analytical skill, he has the rare ability to articulate complex ideas to clients in such a manner that inspires clients and instills confidence in their long-term plans."

Mr. Patton joined Truxton in 2018 and has previously served as a portfolio analyst, financial advisor, and associate wealth advisor. Mr. Van Zelfden joined Truxton in 2019 as a portfolio manager.

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation TRUX. For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

