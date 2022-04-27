Excelsior, the Lifelong Learning Home for Students, to Become a University

Albany, NY, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelsior College is beginning the countdown to when it will become Excelsior University, a milestone in its more than 50-year history. The transition highlights Excelsior's unique contribution to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education.

The not-for-profit online institution will officially make the name change on August 1, 2022. The change is a result of Excelsior meeting the newly revised New York State Education Department definition of a university.

"This latest stage in Excelsior's evolution marks a new milestone in the institution's continued efforts to meet the needs of adult and underrepresented students. Becoming a university symbolizes the comprehensive array of programs we offer, and it reinforces our value as the best institution for adult and nontraditional students," said David Schejbal, PhD, president of Excelsior. "We shared this news with students, faculty, staff, alumni, and employers, and they embrace this change in name and stature as validation of Excelsior's approach to learning. Our history and community have prepared us to become a university, and we embrace the designation as a symbol of our bold future."

As Excelsior takes on the word university in its name, its commitment to student success remains solid. Advisors are a support, coach, and ally for students, ensuring that the journey is as rewarding as the outcome. They will continue to work with students to create customized plans to maximize existing credits and experience, while making sure students always understand what's next—from enrollment through earning their degree. Excelsior believes it is a level of personal commitment no other online institution, and few bricks-and-mortar universities, can match.

Excelsior's Advisors Help Online Students Succeed

Excelsior College advisors specialize in specific areas of study at both the undergraduate and graduate level: business, health sciences, liberal arts, nursing, public service, and technology. Advisors are subject matter experts in the requirements for each program and the primary resource for ensuring students select sources of credit toward a degree plan and academic and career goals. Advisors are the first contact for enrolled students and provide them with support throughout the academic journey.

Alana was relying on her master's degree for career growth. After starting the MBA program, she faced unthinkable health and family challenges. Through hospital stays, becoming a living organ donor to her husband, and working as the breadwinner of her family, Alana persevered in her degree program with the help of her advisor, Susan, and Excelsior's ombuds team. Everyone wanted to see her finish and succeed.

"When my family was finally through the battle…, we could have a bright future to look forward to," shared Alana when she received her diploma. "Thank you, Excelsior, for your compassion and for your commitment to excellence in all that you do to care for and empower success in your students!"

