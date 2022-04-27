Core Scientific, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Core Scientific, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/corz.



What is this all about?

On March 3, 2022, Culper Research issued a short report alleging that Core Scientific "has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC." The Culper report also noted, "On Monday, Core disclosed that its board waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days from today. We believe this shows insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders."

Core Scientific, Inc. went public via de-SPAC transaction in January 2022.

On this news, shares of Core Scientific stock fell more than 8% in intraday trading on March 3, 2022.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Core Scientific, Inc. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com