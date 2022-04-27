Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against IronNet, Inc. (IRNT)

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against IronNet, Inc. ("IronNet" or the "Company") IRNT in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of investors who purchased IronNet stock between September 15, 2021 and December 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (2) the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly-issued FY 2022 financial guidance; (3) the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of IronNet should contact the Firm prior to the June 21, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .